SI Swimsuit’s Olivia Ponton Called in Burglary at Joe Burrow’s Home, Police Report Reveals
News broke this week that Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow’s home was broken into and burglarized on the evening of Dec. 9 while he was playing against the Dallas Cowboys in Texas for Monday Night Football. The alarming incident took place at his home in Anderson Township, Ohio. Though details were scarce at the time, original reporting claimed a woman at the home alerted authorities that night—and now, according to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports, we’ve learned who it was.
The site reports that SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton, who made her debut with the brand in 2022 when posing for James Macari’s lens in Montenegro, was at Burrow’s home on Monday night and reported the break-in around 8:14 p.m. Ponton said she noticed a “shattered bedroom window and the room ransacked” when she arrived at the house, calling her mother Diane to seek guidance. In reported police audio, the internet personality’s mother told the authorities on the phone that her daughter was, “wondering what she should do, if she should be hiding or if she should be going outside.” People Magazine also confirms these details.
Reportedly, while Burrow was out of state for the NFL game, Ponton was able to provide a “non-detailed itemization” of missing items in the home when police arrived at the scene. Fortunately, Ponton was not harmed during the incident that we know of—though there’s no doubt it must have been very frightening.
As headlines swirl about Ponton’s involvement in the incident, many are speculating why the 22-year-old was at the athlete’s home to begin with. In the police report, she is referred to as being an employee of Burrow’s, and the original reporting of the break-in corroborates this. While we’re unsure of a professional relationship between the two celebs, it is worth noting that there have been rumors of a potential romance. As reported by Athlon Sports, popular celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi shared the following on Instagram on Dec. 10: “In a shocking turn of events Olivia Ponton has been named as the person who reportedly called 911 regarding the break in at Joe Burrow’s residence. The pair was first linked this summer with fans assuming the brief romance was over. Guess not!”
Fans of Burrow, who is typically very private about his personal life, are left confused by this news, knowing that he’s had a longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher. Though the situation is certainly puzzling, any rumors of a romance between the pair are just that—rumors. We would advise our readers to take reports from DeuxMoi with a grain of salt, as often there’s no truth to the gossip shared.
At the end of the day, we’re just relieved Ponton is okay after such a scary situation. While we’re admittedly curious about her relationship with Burrow, that matters much less.
Ponton returned to SI Swimsuit in 2023 when photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica, resulting in an unforgettable spread of gorgeous photos.