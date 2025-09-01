Swimsuit

8 SI Swimsuit Photos That Prove Animal Print Will Never Get Old

For six decades, SI Swimsuit has been pushing the boundaries of fashion and representation.

Ananya Panchal

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Hat by Eugenia Kim.
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Hat by Eugenia Kim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Animal print has been a vibe forever, and no one does it quite like SI Swimsuit.

For more than six decades, the franchise has pushed boundaries with every photo shoot. From tropical beaches to snowy mountaintops, the team dreams up fresh styling and bold concepts that show off a model’s personality as much as the suit she’s wearing.

Achieng Agutu models for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue in a cheetah print bikini in Bermuda.
Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by White Fox. Necklace by Julietta. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Some years lean into glam metallics, others into barely-there string bikinis or cozy après ski vibes. But one thing never fades: the fierce appeal of animal print.

Olivia Dunne poses in the waters of Bermuda wearing a zebra print monokini for SI Swimsuit.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Hat by ’47. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Whether it’s leopard, zebra or snakeskin, these patterns keep resurfacing issue after issue, proving their staying power. They’re sultry, playful and always bring a little extra bite to the page.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

And that timeless quality is no accident. The fashion direction behind each SI Swimsuit issue is carefully built months in advance.

“Since the summer is the pre-shoot season, we tend to ideate then, and we’ll play around with things. It’s [all about] what we are seeing on social media [and] from brands,” SI Swimsuit fashion editor Liz Wentworth explained. “We really look to runway shows from the seasons before and play off the clothing. We‘re like, ‘OK, that’s going to translate to swimwear.’ It goes back to our personal style, too. We will go through phases. [Right now] we have been loving boho—sort of like festival style.”

Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate. Swimsuit by SAME Los Angeles.
Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate. Swimsuit by SAME Los Angeles. / Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

That collaborative, experimental spirit is what allows animal print to evolve year after year. Sometimes it’s a bold cheetah bikini that blends perfectly into a desert backdrop. Other times it’s snakeskin on the sand, or zebra stripes against icy white slopes. The print is never static—it’s reimagined for the moment.

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by LaQuan Smith.
Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by LaQuan Smith. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Behind the scenes, the planning is as intentional as the final images look effortless. “Margot [Zamet, fashion editor] and I have references, cuts, colors, patterns—basically everything [on the page], even environment and props—and we send that out to our list of brands,” Wentworth added.

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by TRUSSO SWIM. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The result is a magazine that feels both of-the-moment and timeless. That’s why animal print keeps finding its way back into the fold. It speaks to strength, independence and fearlessness—values that mirror the women who wear it. Every time a model steps into the frame in leopard or snakeskin, it feels instantly iconic but also fresh.

Ellie Thumann poses for the 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine.
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Necklace by Lele Sadoughi. Bracelet by Lizzie Fortunato. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

So yes, trends will come and go. But animal print is eternal. And on the pages of SI Swimsuit? Well, then it’s legendary.

Camille Kostek was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by GIGI C.
Camille Kostek was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by GIGI C. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

