9 Bikinis From the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue We Can’t Get Enough of
The 2025 SI Swimsuit issue was a global showcase of bold beauty, dynamic design and boundary-pushing swimwear.
From the icy landscapes of Switzerland to the sunny shores of Bermuda, Mexico, Jamaica and Boca Raton, this year’s shoots brought distinct visual stories to life—each with its own color palette, styling inspiration and mood. Ahead of National Bikini Day this Saturday, July 5, we’re breaking down our favorite two-pieces from the magazine.
Starfish bra ($69) and thong ($54.99)
Whether it was après ski flair in the Alps, bold colorblocking in South Florida, animal print-inspired pieces in Bermuda or Slim Aarons–inspired vintage vibes in Jamaica, one thing was certain: the swimwear stole the show—along with the sheer beauty of every woman who graced the fold this year.
Liquorice rasta ($59)
Cover stars Olivia Dunne, Lauren Chan, Salma Hayek Pinault and Jordan Chiles each fronted a different shoot, reflecting the issue’s wide range of aesthetics. Dunne and Chan lit up Bermuda, the former in vibrant hues and the latter in delicate lace details. Hayek Pinault brought a sense of spiritual glamour to the beaches of Mexico, while Chiles anchored a sporty, high-energy shoot in Boca Raton alongside nine fellow elite athletes. Even in the snow-dusted Swiss mountains, bikinis remained the focal point, styled with boots, earmuffs, puffer jackets and fierce feminine energy.
Ellis sumatra ($59)
One constant through it all was online retailer Andi Bagus. The beloved swimwear brand has partnered with SI Swimsuit for years, crafting some of the coolest custom looks for shoots around the world. Shop more at andi-bagus.com.
Minx top ($49) and bottom ($49)
Founded in 2013 by artist and designer Andi, the Singaporean company produces its pieces in Bali, where local artisans—many of whom are women—handcraft each design with attention to texture, detail and nature-inspired beauty. The brand is known for its innovative, unforgettable silhouettes and one-of-a-kind prints.
Raven red ($69)
Fashion editor Liz Wentworth says the process of choosing styling direction for each shoot starts with a detailed mood board, “Margot [Zamet, fashion editor] and I have references, cuts, colors, patterns—basically everything [on the page], even environment and props—and we send that out to our list of brands.”
Jean-Marie ($79)
“Andi Bagus in particular has been making custom suits for SI Swimsuit for over 10 years, probably way more than that,” Wentworth, who is also the cofounder of swimwear brand Vesey, adds. “They are on the receiving end of this email blast with the mood board, and they create the suits custom for each mood board.”
Pisces cobalt ($59)
While some brands send in-stock options or pass entirely if nothing fits the brief, Andi Bagus always rises to the occasion. “It’s always our favorite package to get, because it’s this giant box. We always know it’s [from] them,” she shares. “They use the same packaging each time, and it’s so fun to open. They always send around 20 suits.”
Duyung micro ($79)
Despite tight timelines and international shipping from across the world to the SI Swimsuit fashion closet in New York City, the brand delivers.
Stevie bandeau ($49) and bottom ($50)
“It’s incredible,” she adds. “Usually there’s not a lot of lead time—they may have two weeks to do this—and they’re shipping from Bali. So the fact that they make them and get them to us on time, every time, is just amazing. We love working with them.”