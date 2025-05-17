SI Swimsuit’s Social Club Styling Suite Gives VIP Guests an Authentic Shoot Fitting Experience
The SI Swimsuit Social Club took over Manhattan’s SoHo district this weekend. The members-only two-day pop-up offered exclusive access to meet and greets with models, workout classes, panels, live podcast tapings, beauty treatments and luxurious gift bags.
One standout activation on Friday and Saturday was the Styling Suite, hosted by the magazine‘s fashion editors Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth.
The Styling Suite was open for VIP ticket-holders to book 20-minute slots in which they could experience what it feels like to be part of a SI Swimsuit shoot fitting. The suite also offered exclusive swimwear discounts with a variety of brands, and each guest walked away with a swimsuit and necklace to go with it.
“The whole point is to mock a fitting on shoots, so we pull from our favorite brands like Bromelia, Norma Kamali, OOKIOH, Gigi C [and] Bad N Bare. All these brands were so generous to send suits. We’re fitting three suits per girl, taking the polaroids like we usually do, accessorizing the looks and then everyone gets to leave with a swimsuit and necklace,” Wentworth says. “We just want to give the real SI Swimsuit experience. When you walk into a fitting, there are thousands of suits, and the girls get to go through them all, so we want guests to get a glimpse into that real fitting. We’re [pulling swimsuits] that people are comfortable with but also pushing them out of their [comfort] zone with unique cuts.”
Wentworth, who has been with SI Swimsuit for five years and Zamet, who has been here for seven years, are also the founders of Vesey Swim. The duo are responsible for cultivating the cutest moodboards and aesthetics for various shoot locations each year.
She admits that it’s hard to come up with fresh, new moodboards for multiple shoots each year, but bouncing ideas off each other and looking to runway trends for inspiration is helpful.
“Since the summer is the pre-shoot season, we tend to ideate then, and we’ll play around with things. It’s [all about] what we are seeing on social media [and] from brands,” she shares. “We really look to runway shows from the seasons before and play off the clothing. We‘re like, ‘OK, that’s going to translate to swimwear.’ It goes back to our personal style, too. We will go through phases. [Right now] we have been loving boho—sort of like festival style. We‘re [tapping into] Western vibes for Miami Swim Week.”
Wentworth’s favorite fashion trend of the moment is a monokini. It has the comfort and fuss-free approach of a one-piece, but still feels sexy and fun like a skin-baring bikini.
The 2025 issue took models to Boca Raton, Fla., Texas, Jamaica, Bermuda, Mexico and Switzerland this year, with a distinct lookbook and fashion vibe for each shoot that felt both trendy and unique and, most importantly, made the women involved feel confident, comfortable and like supermodels.
It’s really about asking what people like and gravitate toward, Wentworth explains. SI Swimsuit models agree that the fashion team has really nailed the perfect balance of knowing what suits people like and will look good in, but also prioritizing having fun and trying new things while also always giving models the option to veto a look.
They bring that same mentality to the Styling Suite when working with VIP members.
“Some people don’t want to show their butt as much, some people want to enhance their bust. It’s also just about trying,” Wentworth adds. “Sometimes suits are a miss, and you have to fit people’s bodies differently, and ultimately, you can see when they come out of the dressing room. They feel good even before you ask.”
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online and at select newsstands now. Order your copy here.