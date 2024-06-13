SI Swimsuit Rookie Lori Harvey Is a Ray of Sunshine in Latest Glowy Snaps in Morocco
Lori Harvey knows her face card never declines—even when she‘s wearing minimal makeup and soaking up some sun on vacation. The SI Swimsuit rookie, who made her debut in this year’s 60th anniversary issue, following her photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Mexico, is living her best life in Morocco.
The Yevrah swimwear and SKN by LH skincare brand founder posed with her hands on her hips between two pillars in an outdoor garden in Marrakech. She donned a skin-tight, lightweight cream mini dress featuring a scoop neck and spaghetti straps from Pretty Little Thing. The 27-year-old has cemented her status as a fashionista and content creator, and is constantly nailing her street style, red carpet glam and vacation looks.
Harvey accessorized with dainty jewelry, including a stack of necklaces, thin bracelets and a couple of gold rings. Her short dark locks were super curly, voluminous and parted to one side. The model flaunted her sculpted arms and hourglass figure as she showed off a bold smolder to the camera and opted for a minimal glam moment, featuring just feathered, fluffy brows, glossy lips and a glowy, natural base.
“It feels like summer ☀️,” Harvey captioned the duo of pics that she shared with her five million Instagram followers.
“Perfect,” Jena Frumes commented.
“Summer just got sweeter,” one fan chimed.
The model, who entered the industry at the age of 3 and never looked back, has starred in campaigns for Valentino, Burberry, Chanel and other major labels.
“It was definitely a dream come true,” Harvey said of her SI Swimsuit experience. “I would say the three words that I would use to describe it would be manifested, surreal and perfection because it was literally a moment that I manifested. It was a very surreal moment for me, and the entire shoot was just perfection from top to bottom. It was just magical.”