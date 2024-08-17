SI Swimsuit Rookie Xandra Pohl Was a Red Hot Vision on the Beaches of Belize
Content creator Xandra Pohl and the SI Swimsuit brand had an instant connection. The Miami-based DJ was asked to set the sound to the 2023 runway show at Miami Swim Week (and make a surprise appearance on the catwalk), and from that very moment, it was clear that the 23-year-old needed to be a part of the following year’s rookie class.
“Xandra Pohl epitomizes the unapologetic fusion of beauty and talent, shattering norms as she takes the DJ world by storm,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said. “Her unfiltered authenticity is what inspires us the most, and we’re thrilled to be a part of her journey.”
The social media sensation, who has built her platform around sharing beauty and fashion inspo, as well as an inside look into how she is succeeding in the male-dominated industry of DJing, traveled to Belize for her photo shoot in this year‘s 60th anniversary issue. The Ohio native posed in the most stunning, fiery series of red hot bikinis, one-pieces and monokinis and proved her phenomenal modeling skills while showcasing her captivating personality.
“The legacy that Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] has made, obviously in the first 60 years, has been monumental in not just the industry and the world, but also to all the young girls looking up to all the models of all shapes, sizes, races, whatever it is,” Pohl said about her love for the franchise and its mission. “We are all beautiful [and deserve to be] confident in our own bodies. I feel like that is the best legacy you could ever leave.”
Below are seven phenomenal photos from Pohl’s 2024 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Belize.