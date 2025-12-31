These SI Swimsuit Snapshots Will Make You Feel Like You’re Sitting Poolside, Rather Than Fireside
Oh, we’re not jealous or anything. It would just be really nice if we could switch places with these SI Swimsuit models and sit by the pool in our best swimwear, which have instead been sitting in our closets for months now. No envy here. None at all.
Okay, fine. We’ll admit it. Of course winter makes us yearn for summertime more than any other season. We wish we were feeling the warm sun on our skin while listening to the sounds of splashing water. Still, while we have to brave these colder weeks a little while longer, it may not be all that bad with a few brilliant snapshots to keep us company.
With that in mind, here are the five photos we’re keeping in rotation while we begin our countdown to the summer to help us feel like we’re sitting poolside, rather than fireside.
Olivia Culpo
Culpo’s patterned swimsuit from her 2021 shoot in Hollywood, Fla., is a daring and delightful sigh, as it reminds us to go bolder than ever next summer. From the criss-cross upper half to the cheeky bottom half, she gave a masterclass lesson in why cutout swimsuits will always be one of our favorite style trends.
DiDi Richards
Another contender in the world of cutout one-pieces is none other than Richards’s bold 2022 leather look. Every time we notice how the tried-and-true material splits into a separate section, we feel the heat radiating off the ensemble through our screens. Simply put, she takes “sizzling” to a whole new level.
Martha Stewart
If there was ever a picture that channeled the relaxation of summer, it has to be this one. Stewart is all smiles in this snapshot from her 2023 photo shoot, where she lounged in the pool with a towel headwrap. At this point, we honestly might just say “YOLO” and head to the Dominican Republic to recreate this tranquil moment ourselves.
Hyunjoo Hwang
Another thing we miss about summer is the ferocity the season brings. No other season compels us to bring out our baddie energy, and it’s clear Hwang felt the same during her 2025 shoot. An utterly striking visual, this snapshot is as fierce as it is striking.
Nina Cash
The pool behind Cash in her 2024 feature is calling our name, but not more than her light green crochet bikini. This is a two-piece that fills us up with that warm feeling of summer’s greatness. Adding a look like this into our wardrobe is not a want but an absolute need.
Summer, you may be a ways away, but that doesn’t mean we’re forgetting about you. We’ll soon meet again, and when we do, we’ll have all these snapshots to thank for getting us through our brief separation.