Swimsuit

These SI Swimsuit Snapshots Will Make You Feel Like You’re Sitting Poolside, Rather Than Fireside

Trading in the winter chill for the summer heat has never felt more right.

Diana Nosa

Hyunjoo Hwang was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali.
Hyunjoo Hwang was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Oh, we’re not jealous or anything. It would just be really nice if we could switch places with these SI Swimsuit models and sit by the pool in our best swimwear, which have instead been sitting in our closets for months now. No envy here. None at all.

Okay, fine. We’ll admit it. Of course winter makes us yearn for summertime more than any other season. We wish we were feeling the warm sun on our skin while listening to the sounds of splashing water. Still, while we have to brave these colder weeks a little while longer, it may not be all that bad with a few brilliant snapshots to keep us company.

With that in mind, here are the five photos we’re keeping in rotation while we begin our countdown to the summer to help us feel like we’re sitting poolside, rather than fireside.

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo is wearing a patterned bikini in Hollywood, Fla.
Olivia Culpo was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Same Los Angeles. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Culpo’s patterned swimsuit from her 2021 shoot in Hollywood, Fla., is a daring and delightful sigh, as it reminds us to go bolder than ever next summer. From the criss-cross upper half to the cheeky bottom half, she gave a masterclass lesson in why cutout swimsuits will always be one of our favorite style trends.

DiDi Richards

DiDi Richards is wearing a black cut-out swimsuit in St. Thomas.
DiDi Richards was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish. Earrings by SOKO. / Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

Another contender in the world of cutout one-pieces is none other than Richards’s bold 2022 leather look. Every time we notice how the tried-and-true material splits into a separate section, we feel the heat radiating off the ensemble through our screens. Simply put, she takes “sizzling” to a whole new level.

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart is wearing a black one-piece and white towel wrap in the Dominican Republic.
Martha Stewart was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Anemos provided by Moda Operandi. Necklace by Anita Ko. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

If there was ever a picture that channeled the relaxation of summer, it has to be this one. Stewart is all smiles in this snapshot from her 2023 photo shoot, where she lounged in the pool with a towel headwrap. At this point, we honestly might just say “YOLO” and head to the Dominican Republic to recreate this tranquil moment ourselves.

Hyunjoo Hwang

Hyunjoo Hwang is wearing a strapless white and blue bikini in Bali.
Hyunjoo Hwang was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by CALi DREAMiNG. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Another thing we miss about summer is the ferocity the season brings. No other season compels us to bring out our baddie energy, and it’s clear Hwang felt the same during her 2025 shoot. An utterly striking visual, this snapshot is as fierce as it is striking.

Nina Cash

Nina Cash is wearing a light green swimsuit in Portugal.
Nina Cash was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Navy Ray. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The pool behind Cash in her 2024 feature is calling our name, but not more than her light green crochet bikini. This is a two-piece that fills us up with that warm feeling of summer’s greatness. Adding a look like this into our wardrobe is not a want but an absolute need.

Summer, you may be a ways away, but that doesn’t mean we’re forgetting about you. We’ll soon meet again, and when we do, we’ll have all these snapshots to thank for getting us through our brief separation.

More SI Swimsuit:

feed

Published |Modified
Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

Home/SwimNews