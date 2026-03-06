Ilona Maher, Suni Lee and More SI Swimsuit Models Shine During Paris Fashion Week

While Milan Fashion Week wrapped on Monday, March 2, there was little to no down time for the most fashionable of celebrities, as Paris Fashion Week kicked off the very same day, with women’s fall/winter 2026-27 shows scheduled to run through next Tuesday, March 10.

And while designers like Isabel Marant, Rabanne, Tom Ford, Mugler, Loewe and countless others are putting on their most fashion-forward displays, some of our very own SI Swimsuit models are showing up for the occasion—and they have been bringing their A-game.

Below, take a look at just a few of our favorite model moments from the front row (and one on the runway) thus far during Paris Fashion Week.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Ilona Maher

Maher, a two-time SI Swimsuit model, attended the Stella McCartney fashion show on Wednesday, March 4 in some truly cool athleisure by the designer’s collab with Adidas. She wore a high-neck hooded jacket ($220) cinched around her middle to show off her abs, along with matching track pants ($150).

Suni Lee

Lee, a featured athlete in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, stunned in a floor-length cocoa-colored crocodile coat with matching hot shorts underneath. The Olympic gymnast carried a black and brown bag under her arm and wore a pair of knee-high black boots on her feet.

Emily Ratajkowski

Ratajkowski, who was featured in back-to-back SI Swimsuit Issues starting in 2015, attended the Dior womenswear fall/winter 2026-27 runway show on March 3 in a white top that featured oversized bows slung low on her hips. The next day, the model was spotted at the Courrèges show in an all-black ensemble. Her dress featured a high neckline, major side cut-outs and a thigh-high slit up one side. She accessorized with black sunnies and strappy heels.

Emily Ratajkowski | Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Eileen Gu

Since earning the title of most decorated freeskier in Olympic history, Gu has not slowed down in the slightest. After appearances at Milan Fashion Week, the 2025 SI Swimsuit model went right into Paris Fashion Week. The professional athlete looked like a true work of art in a sculptural gown, pictured above, for the Grand Dîner du Louvre on March 3 in the City of Light.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk | Aurore Marechal/Getty Images

Shayk, who posed for 10 consecutive SI Swimsuit Issues between 2007 and 2016, hit the runway on Thursday, March 5 for the Uma Wang fall/winter 2026-27 womenswear runway show. Clearly, oversized menswear-inspired blazers will be trending this fall. Stay tuned!