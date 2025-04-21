SI Swimsuit Week in Review: Ashley Graham's 'Chicago' Debut, Gayle King Goes to Space and More
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit ladies always surprise us. This week there were a couple firsts with Ashley Graham making her debut on Broadway in Chicago and Gayle King traveling to space. Angel Reese, who found out former teammate Hailey Van Lith is joining her in (that other) Chicago, released her second collection with Reebok that is bold, feminine and fierce.
Lindsey Vonn returned to the mountain for spring training, her first time in over 10 years while Megan Thee Stallion took over the desert at Coachella. Keep scrolling for more of what our favorites have been up to this week.
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham lit up the Great White Way as Roxie Hart in Chicago. The model made her debut in the Broadway show and received accolades after from audience members. Performing on the stage, specifically Broadway, has been something Graham manifested since 2019 when she wrote it on her vision board.
"I don’t know what told me inside that was something that maybe I could actually do. Because I usually only write things down that like, are a possibility that I want to work my way to," she said on CBS Mornings earlier this month. "And sure enough, here we are. I’m going from zero to 100, baby!"
Gayle King
CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King made headlines herself this week for going on Blue Origin’s all-women space flight that also included Jeff Bezos’s fiancée Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry, Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe and Kerianne Flynn. The journey took about 11 minutes from take off to landing and had mixed reactions about the history-making trip.
For King, it was a once in a lifetime opportunity. “I never thought I’d write this but: Just got back from space with @blueorigin and my NS-31crew,” she wrote in part on Instagram. “Welcome home has a whole new meaning. More to come from this adventure of a lifetime.”
Angel Reese
After a successful first launch, Reebok has released a second collection with Angel Reese. “The second capsule within my Reebok x Angel collection is all about being bold and feminine at the same time,” she shared. “This collection was designed for girls and women to feel fierce, yet girly and stylish every day, no matter what they are doing.”
Three sneakers, the Shaqnosis, Premier Road Plus VI and Club C Bulc, have been reimagined with Reese’s input for the collection in addition to performance-ready pieces perfect for both workouts and off-duty looks in coral, pink and white tones.
Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn has been making strides on the slopes as she returns to competitive skiing. It was a big week for the Olympian as she was able to participate in spring training in Italy – the first time in over a decade. “I’ve never been healthy enough at this time of year to do it,” she wrote on Instagram. “My how things have changed!”
Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks had a week full of early mornings co-hosting Jenna and Friends on NBC with Jenna Bush Hager. The icon and entrepreneur brought the laughs and vibe to the set. “This week may cause unexpected joy, crazy warm chats and spontaneous dating talk,” Banks wrote on Instagram as she showed off one of her looks, a chartreuse blazer with white wide leg pants.
She also gave compliments to Bush Hager, who has been having alternating co-hosts since Hoda Kotb departed the show earlier this year. “, you are as warm and wise as you are delightfully unpredictable—and I’ve loved every second of this ride with you.”
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion heat up the desert with her Coachella performance. The “Savage” singer took to the stage in Indio, Ca. and even brought out surprise guests that included Queen Latifah, Ciara, Victoria Monet and Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante.
This weekend she will be back for more. We can’t wait to see who joins her next.