SI Swimsuit’s Big 12 Tailgate Tour: Texas Tech University
SI Swimsuit’s Big 12 Tailgate Tour has been on the road the past two weekends, and on Saturday, Oct. 11, we brought the fun to Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. This time, three-time SI Swimsuit model Ellie Thumann joined in on the pregame tailgate, which included a Batiste Dry Shampoo Styling Bar for students to touch-up their locks throughout the day and photo ops with fans. In case you missed out, we’re recapping everything for you below!
Tailgating SI Swimsuit style
With kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, SI Swimsuit had the opportunity to check out Texas Tech’s new football training facility, the Dustin R. Womble Football Center, ahead of the game at Jones AT&T Stadium. Thumann dressed the part, opting for a red and black Texas Tech jersey worn over a white tank top, which she paired with black athletic shorts and white sneakers.
Ahead of a Texas Tech victory on Saturday night (the Red Raiders beat the Kansas Jayhawks by a score of 42-17), SI Swimsuit brought all the tailgate vibes to The Pump Jack, offering free hair styling courtesy of Batiste, giveaways and meet-and-greets with Thumann from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Game-day fashion
For the night game, Thumann clearly pulled some inspo from SI Swimsuit’s Texas Tech game-day outfit mood board, as her sporty cool style featured a pair of black Tecovas cowboy boots. The 23-year-old model and content creator opted for a moody, monochromatic ensemble that incorporated the school’s colors. She rocked a black jersey with the red Texas Tech logo worn open over a tank top and fringed high-waisted shorts on her lower half. Check out Thumann’s get-ready-with-me video ahead of kickoff below.
Next up on the Big 12 Tailgate Tour
SI Swimsuit’s third and final stop on the Big 12 Tailgate Tour will take place at Texas Christian University on Saturday, Nov. 8. Stay tuned to learn how, when and where to meet some of your favorite SI Swimsuit models, and be sure to follow us on Instagram for surprise announcements ahead of time!