Swimsuit

SI Swimsuit Kicks Off 2025 Big 12 Tailgate Tour at the University of Arizona

Join us this weekend for pre-game fun, giveaways and model appearances.

Cara O’Bleness

Jasmine Sanders, Penny Lane, Camille Kostek and Kamie Crawford
Jasmine Sanders, Penny Lane, Camille Kostek and Kamie Crawford / Courtesy of Big 12

We are thrilled to announce that SI Swimsuit is hitting the road! This fall, we’re teaming up with Batiste and making three stops at Big 12 universities across the country. First up is the University of Arizona this weekend, followed by Texas Tech and Texas Christian University in late October and early November. Keep reading to learn how, when and where to meet some of your favorite SI Swimsuit models IRL!

Katie Austin, Camille Kostek, Ellie Thumann and Christen Harper with TCU cheerleaders
Katie Austin, Camille Kostek, Ellie Thumann and Christen Harper with TCU cheerleaders / SI Staff

Join SI Swimsuit at the University of Arizona

  • Where: Bear Down Field, located at 1440 E 4th St., Tucson, AZ 85719
  • When: Saturday, Oct. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Ahead of the University of Arizona vs. Oklahoma State game at 3 p.m. ET., get your game day started early with SI Swimsuit! Our tailgate setup will feature a Batiste Dry Shampoo Styling Bar, giveaways and photo ops with our brand models. Be sure to stop by to mingle and follow us on Instagram for surprise announcements ahead of time!

About Batiste

SI Swimsuit models and staff alike rely on Batiste products to stay refreshed while on the go. The brand’s dry shampoo is a must, whether you’re prepping your game-day locks or are styling a look for the red carpet.

We can’t wait to see you on Saturday! Stay tuned for more information on model guest appearances and details about our additional Big 12 tour stops throughout the fall.

Published
Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Home/SwimNews