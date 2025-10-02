SI Swimsuit Kicks Off 2025 Big 12 Tailgate Tour at the University of Arizona
We are thrilled to announce that SI Swimsuit is hitting the road! This fall, we’re teaming up with Batiste and making three stops at Big 12 universities across the country. First up is the University of Arizona this weekend, followed by Texas Tech and Texas Christian University in late October and early November. Keep reading to learn how, when and where to meet some of your favorite SI Swimsuit models IRL!
Join SI Swimsuit at the University of Arizona
- Where: Bear Down Field, located at 1440 E 4th St., Tucson, AZ 85719
- When: Saturday, Oct. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Ahead of the University of Arizona vs. Oklahoma State game at 3 p.m. ET., get your game day started early with SI Swimsuit! Our tailgate setup will feature a Batiste Dry Shampoo Styling Bar, giveaways and photo ops with our brand models. Be sure to stop by to mingle and follow us on Instagram for surprise announcements ahead of time!
About Batiste
SI Swimsuit models and staff alike rely on Batiste products to stay refreshed while on the go. The brand’s dry shampoo is a must, whether you’re prepping your game-day locks or are styling a look for the red carpet.
We can’t wait to see you on Saturday! Stay tuned for more information on model guest appearances and details about our additional Big 12 tour stops throughout the fall.