Texas Tech University Game-Day Outfit Essentials Include Cowboy Boots and the Cutest Accessories

Rep your school pride with these sweet and sporty options, courtesy of SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor.

Cara O’Bleness

SI Swimsuit Tailgate: Texas Tech edition
SI Swimsuit Tailgate: Texas Tech edition / Tecovas, Relasation Par and Saks Fifth Avenue

Last weekend, we officially kicked off our 2025 Big 12 Tailgate Tour at the University of Arizona. This Saturday, Oct. 11, we’re hitting the road again and bringing SI Swimsuit’s official game-day tailgate to Texas Tech University in partnership with Batiste.

Tomorrow, be sure to join us for some pre-game fun, including a Batiste Dry Shampoo Styling Bar, giveaways and photo ops with our brand models. Stop by and mingle and don’t forget to follow us on Instagram for surprise announcements ahead of time!

As for game-day gear, we’ve got you covered! SI Swimsuit fashion editor Margot Zamet put together the ultimate sporty mood board for Texas Tech students looking to showcase their team pride ahead of Saturday’s 7:30 p.m ET game against Kansas.

Option 1: Mini dress and boots

Christa Denim Mini Dress, $195 (frankiesbikinis.com)

Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis

“This new denim Frankies Bikinis milkmaid dress is perfect for a Texas game,” Zamet declares. “The denim gives a southern vibe along with the dropwaist skirt, which we are loving.”

Hannah Shoulder Bag, $298 (reformation.com)

Reformation
Reformation

“This red leather shoulder bag from the Reformation x Devon Lee Carlson collection is the perfect size to fit all of the game-day essentials : lipgloss, sunglasses and phone,” she adds.

The Annie Cowboy Boot, $345 (tecovas.com)

Tecovas
Tecovas

“You can never go wrong with Tecovas cowboy boots,” Zamet says. “Of course, we had to pair the above dress with Texas Tech Red Annies.”

Option 2: Sporty Spice

adidas x Sporty & Rich Soccer Jersey, $180 (stockx.com)

StockX
StockX

“Love this Sporty & Rich Adidas red soccer jersey paired with denim shorts,” Zamet says. “The contrast of the white collar and stripes with the red shirt makes it fun and sporty!”

Agolde Parker Long Distressed Denim Shorts, $150 (net-a-porter.com)

Net-a-Porter
Net-a-Porter

adidas Samba Og Sneaker, $100 (revolve.com)

Revolve
Revolve

“Comfort is key at college football games, but we love to keep it fashionable at the same time,” Zamet says. “Sambas are key here. The array of colors makes game day so easy for all!”

The Frankie Shop Sarno Leather Belt, $100 (net-a-porter.com)

Net-a-Porter
Net-a-Porter

“You can’t go wrong with a patent black leather belt to elevate any look,” she adds of the classic accessory. “This look gives sporty chic and is just right for game day.”

Best-Ever Ankle Sock 5-Pack, $35 (aritzia.com)

Aritzia
Artizia

Comfy, cozy socks are a must with sneakers, and these ones feature padded cushion and a great amount of stretch.

Option 3: Trendy tailgate vibes

The Leila Dress, $220 (realisationpar.com)

Realisation Par
Realisation Par

“Polka dots are the ‘it girl’ pattern this season,” Zamet notes. “This red halter shift dress from Realisation Par is the perfect mini to cheer on your favorite team!”

The Annie Cowboy Boot, $345 (tecovas.com)

Tecovas
Tecovas

“Back to the Tecovas [boots]! Perfect for all events, the black Annies have an easy two-inch heel and leather soles that make them suitable for all adventures,” Zamet says.

Staud Ollie Leather Shoulder Bag, $250 (saksfifthavenue.com)

Saks Fifth Avenue
Saks Fifth Avenue

“Everyone needs a good black bag in their wardrobe,” Zamet points out. “This black imported leather shoulder bag from Staud is so chic with the mixed-metal hardware. Perfect for girls who wear silver or gold jewelry!”

We can’t wait to see you on Saturday! Stay tuned for more information on model guest appearances and details about our additional Big 12 tour stops throughout the fall.

Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

