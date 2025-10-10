Texas Tech University Game-Day Outfit Essentials Include Cowboy Boots and the Cutest Accessories
Last weekend, we officially kicked off our 2025 Big 12 Tailgate Tour at the University of Arizona. This Saturday, Oct. 11, we’re hitting the road again and bringing SI Swimsuit’s official game-day tailgate to Texas Tech University in partnership with Batiste.
Tomorrow, be sure to join us for some pre-game fun, including a Batiste Dry Shampoo Styling Bar, giveaways and photo ops with our brand models. Stop by and mingle and don’t forget to follow us on Instagram for surprise announcements ahead of time!
As for game-day gear, we’ve got you covered! SI Swimsuit fashion editor Margot Zamet put together the ultimate sporty mood board for Texas Tech students looking to showcase their team pride ahead of Saturday’s 7:30 p.m ET game against Kansas.
Option 1: Mini dress and boots
Christa Denim Mini Dress, $195 (frankiesbikinis.com)
“This new denim Frankies Bikinis milkmaid dress is perfect for a Texas game,” Zamet declares. “The denim gives a southern vibe along with the dropwaist skirt, which we are loving.”
Hannah Shoulder Bag, $298 (reformation.com)
“This red leather shoulder bag from the Reformation x Devon Lee Carlson collection is the perfect size to fit all of the game-day essentials : lipgloss, sunglasses and phone,” she adds.
The Annie Cowboy Boot, $345 (tecovas.com)
“You can never go wrong with Tecovas cowboy boots,” Zamet says. “Of course, we had to pair the above dress with Texas Tech Red Annies.”
Option 2: Sporty Spice
adidas x Sporty & Rich Soccer Jersey, $180 (stockx.com)
“Love this Sporty & Rich Adidas red soccer jersey paired with denim shorts,” Zamet says. “The contrast of the white collar and stripes with the red shirt makes it fun and sporty!”
Agolde Parker Long Distressed Denim Shorts, $150 (net-a-porter.com)
adidas Samba Og Sneaker, $100 (revolve.com)
“Comfort is key at college football games, but we love to keep it fashionable at the same time,” Zamet says. “Sambas are key here. The array of colors makes game day so easy for all!”
The Frankie Shop Sarno Leather Belt, $100 (net-a-porter.com)
“You can’t go wrong with a patent black leather belt to elevate any look,” she adds of the classic accessory. “This look gives sporty chic and is just right for game day.”
Best-Ever Ankle Sock 5-Pack, $35 (aritzia.com)
Comfy, cozy socks are a must with sneakers, and these ones feature padded cushion and a great amount of stretch.
Option 3: Trendy tailgate vibes
The Leila Dress, $220 (realisationpar.com)
“Polka dots are the ‘it girl’ pattern this season,” Zamet notes. “This red halter shift dress from Realisation Par is the perfect mini to cheer on your favorite team!”
The Annie Cowboy Boot, $345 (tecovas.com)
“Back to the Tecovas [boots]! Perfect for all events, the black Annies have an easy two-inch heel and leather soles that make them suitable for all adventures,” Zamet says.
Staud Ollie Leather Shoulder Bag, $250 (saksfifthavenue.com)
“Everyone needs a good black bag in their wardrobe,” Zamet points out. “This black imported leather shoulder bag from Staud is so chic with the mixed-metal hardware. Perfect for girls who wear silver or gold jewelry!”
We can’t wait to see you on Saturday! Stay tuned for more information on model guest appearances and details about our additional Big 12 tour stops throughout the fall.