Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles Flaunt Abs in Cropped Western Tops, Denim Shorts
Following their incredible performances at the Paris Olympics this summer, Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles are back on the mat—this time, as part of the “Gold Over America Tour.” The event, presented by Athleta, stars world-class gymnasts (like Biles and Chiles) who bring their impressive skills to arenas throughout the U.S. this fall.
In the midst of her busy schedule, Biles, 27, shared a selection of snaps alongside Chiles, 23, to Instagram on Monday, Oct. 7. In the blurry cover photo, the athletes posed with their hands on a white wall as they showed off their western-inspired garb, including ab-baring crop tops, cuffed denim shorts and plenty of sparkle. Both Biles and Chiles opted for silver sparkly belts and cowboy hats. They faced forward in the next snap with one hand perched atop their heads, and were joined by fellow gymnast and “Gold Over America Tour” star Joscelyn Roberson in the final photogaph.
“come take it to the floor now, woooo,” Biles captioned the trio of pics, quoting Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM.”
“The best duo 😍,” one fan gushed in the comments section.
“Golden girls 🌟💖,” someone else noted, in reference to the U.S. women’s gymnastics team’s nickname from the summer games.
Meanwhile, others expressed how excited they were to see the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history on the road this autumn.
“I’m bringing my daughter Charlie to see you on Wednesday and we CAN NOT WAIT!” one person wrote. “It’s her dream (seeing you do gymnastics and meeting you are two of the top things on the bucket list she made last year) to see you so I bought her front row seats for her 9th birthday! See you in Charlotte!”
Biles shared the carousel to her Instagram story, where she urged her 12.8 million followers to come out to a live show. The “Gold Over America Tour” started in September and will conclude in Detroit on Nov. 3. Tickets are still available for stops in Texas, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and other states. Fans can purchase tickets and get more information for each location here.
“One of the reasons I wanted to create this experience was to connect with and empower young girls,” Biles recently told Elle of hitting the road for the live event. “Not everyone can travel to major competitions to see us, so we’re bringing gymnastics to them and we’re making it fun.”