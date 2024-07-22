Simone Biles Shares Photo of Team USA Looking Cool and Confident Ahead of Paris Olympics
Simone Biles and her U.S. women’s Olympic gymnast teammates have touched down in Paris and are ready for the games to begin. The group, composed of Biles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera, were photographed in their patriotic leos in a duo of snapshots that the 37-time Olympic and World Champion shared to her Instagram account on Sunday.
In the first snap, Carey, Chiles, Biles and Lee huddled together as they raised their arms and grinned for the camera. The second photo, which also featured Rivera, was more of a personality pic, as each athlete smiled, made a goofy face or threw up a peace sign for the camera.
Biles, a two-time SI Swimsuit model, captioned her post with a trio of French flag emojis: “🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷.”
Tons of Biles’s 7.4 million followers on the platform quickly flooded the comments section with support for the team.
“good luck girls!!! you guys are an inspiration to girls across the world 🥹,” one person gushed.
“GO TEAM USA🤍,” someone else cheered.
“This is the representation I want to see for our country! ❤️🔥 Get it girls!” another fan applauded.
“This team has already made us extremely proud,” one fan stated. “Good luck team USA.”
“Keep rising🔥🔥🔥,” another user encouraged.
Live coverage of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics will begin on NBC on Friday, July 26 at noon. Meanwhile, the women’s qualification gymnastics event begins on July 28. Find the complete gymnastics competition schedule, including both men’s and women’s events, here.