Lebron James, USA Basketball Players Are in Awe of Simone Biles
The U.S. men’s basketball team is busy gearing up for the Paris Olympics later this month, and competing isn’t the only thing on their mind. In addition to seeking their fifth consecutive gold medal, according to the Associated Press (AP), the players are likewise looking forward to watching world-renowned gymnast Simone Biles.
They may be some of the top athletes in the world, but they know the three-time Olympian has earned their respect and awe. LeBron James, for example, who is widely considered one of the best basketball players in history, has nothing but appreciation for Biles’s skill. “She’s the best,” he told the AP. “It’s that simple. She’s the best.”
During their downtime, players like Kevin Durant and Tyrese Haliburton are looking forward to cheering on the gymnast from the stands—and hoping to watch her break the record for the most gold medals in U.S. gymnastics history.
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo doesn’t just want to watch the decorated Olympian compete, though, he wants to meet her, too. “To be able to see that just one time and hopefully get a picture with her,” he said, “it’d mean a lot because she’s done a lot for not only the faces of us but for her sport as a whole.”
The Paris Games will mark Biles’s third Olympics appearance. With four gold medals to her name, her time on the international stage hasn’t been wasted. And she’s not done yet. Biles and the rest of the U.S. gymnastics team will compete starting July 27.