Team USA Women’s Gymnastics Viewership Topped These Popular Sporting Events

The ‘Golden Girls’ garnered 12.7 million viewers on average during the team finals at the Paris games.

Martha Zaytoun

Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey and Sunisa Lee
Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey and Sunisa Lee / Jamie Squire/Getty Images

For months now, the professional athlete-founded media company, TOGETHXR, has been preaching a particular message: “Everyone watches women’s sports.” Now, some of the best female athletes in the game are garnering widespread attention and proving that to be true.

The Team USA women’s gymnastics squad was only the latest to do it. During the women’s team finals on July 30, viewership averaged 12.7 million viewers on NBC Sports and Peacock. Though a daytime event, the competition had more average viewers than every game of the 2024 NBA Finals and the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, which garnered 11.3 million and 12.1 viewers, respectively.

Just as it was a momentous moment for women’s sports, it was likewise a momentous moment for the women’s gymnastics team, who were on a so-called redemption tour at the Paris games, seeking a return to the top of the podium after taking silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. And all eyes were on them as they earned the gold medal.

“Golden girls get golden ratings,” the TOGETHXR account wrote of the historic viewership numbers in an Instagram post following the win. “Everyone was tuned into the women’s final at the summer games.”

Under the leadership of athletes like Sue Bird and Alex Morgan, TOGETHXR is dedicated to celebrating successes in women’s sports. The victory notched by the Golden Girls, the five Team USA women’s gymnasts led by Simone Biles, was nothing if not a success—and the viewership numbers are a testament to that.

