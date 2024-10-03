Simone Biles’s Latest Tribute to Husband Jonathan Owens Couldn’t Be Sweeter
Simone Biles might be a on a nationwide performance tour with Athleta, but she’s not letting that stop her from cheering her husband, Jonathan Owens, on from the sidelines at Chicago Bears games.
In fact, the pair have always been really good at working each other into their busy schedules. Since getting married in the spring of 2023, Biles and Owens have split their time between Houston, where the gymnast trains, and Chicago, where Owens plays safety for the Bears. Their dedication is apparent in his consistent attendance at her gymnastics competitions and her appearances on the NFL sidelines. Owens even secured special permission to miss a portion of training camp so that he could fly to Paris to watch Biles compete in the Olympics. Now that’s dedication.
But as much love as they show one another in their support for each other’s athletic endeavors, they show just as much on their social media accounts. Ever since they made their relationship public, the pair have developed a habit of sharing sweet tributes for each other on Instagram, in particular. Their posts aren’t always tied to an occasion, either. On any given Wednesday, you might discover one or the other sharing a perfectly sappy post in tribute to the other.
That’s exactly what happened yesterday. Biles took to her Instagram account to share a handful of photos alongside her husband. The first was a sweet photo from the sidelines of the Bears game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 29. That night, the incredible gymnast had work of her own to do in Chicago, performing at a stop on her “Gold Over America Tour.” Before that? She could be found on the sidelines of the Bears game, sweetly embracing Owens.
Then that evening, he returned the favor. The pro football player ditched his uniform and made an appearance at Biles’s gymnastics performance. It was a perfect example of what we’ve been saying all along: they are each other’s best supporters.
Biles’s loving tribute post included other recent gems of the pair, too. And it featured a sentiment even sweeter than the photos themselves. In the caption, Biles declared, “struck gold with this one.” It was a loving testament to her appreciation for Owens, who has been more than supportive over the past few months and years as she has navigated her epic return to gymnastics.