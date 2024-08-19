Simone Biles Sweetly Supports Hubby Jonathan Owens at Preseason NFL Game
Now that the 2024 Paris Olympics have wrapped up, Simone Biles is back in the U.S. and is eager to cheer on her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, during preseason play. The 11-time Olympic medalist was in a suite to watch her spouse and his teammates defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 on Saturday, Aug. 17.
After the fact, Biles shared a trio of game day images on Instagram. In the first, she posed in her suite clad in a black bucket hat, navy bodysuit and a custom black-and-white jacket by Pressed by Sarita adorned with images of Owens during his time with the Green Bay Packers. In the second snap, the 27-year-old gymnast added a pair of sleek sunglasses to her look.
The final snapshot was a sweet one of the pair down on the field, as Biles reached up to plant a kiss on her husband’s cheek. Post-game, Owens was dressed in a short-sleeved black-button up, light wash jeans and black sneakers.
“🗣️ ‘bear down,’” Biles, who is the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history, captioned her Aug. 18 carousel.
Plenty of her 12.7 million fans chimed in to the comments section, many of whom noted they already miss Biles in Wisconsin, where Owens played during the 2023 season. This spring, he signed a two-year deal with the Bears.
“Love that you still have a Packers jacket on! 💛💚,” one person wrote. “We miss you in Wisconsin!”
“@kristinjuszczyk can you please make her a Bears jacket? 🙏🏼🥹,” someone else urged of the clothing designer, who is known for making custom garments for Biles, Taylor Swift, Olivia Culpo and other WAGs.