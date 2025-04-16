Simone Biles, Serena Williams and More SI Swim Models Land on TIME’s ‘Most Influential People’ List
SI Swimsuit models really can do it all!
This fact was especially apparent when the ‘2025 TIME100’ list was released on Wednesday morning, and several SI Swimsuit models graced the exclusive list as their trailblazing efforts were put on display.
“TIME’s founders knew that focusing on the individuals who are transforming the world is the best way to help readers understand it,” Sam Jacob, Editor in Chief at TIME elaborated.
Check out the SI Swimsuit models who are turning the tides for generations to come:
Serena Williams
Serena Williams has permanently altered the game of tennis, and despite her retirement in 2022, the icon has continued to find success by investing in women. Her VC Fund, Serena Ventures, has garnered over 111 million dollars, and the entrepreneur recently joined the ownership group for the WNBA's newest franchise, the Toronto Tempo.
“She doesn’t have to do any of this. She could take a break from being in the public eye and raise her family. Instead, she continues to pave the way,” seven-time Olympic gold medalist Alyson Felix wrote in tribute to Williams.
“So many female athletes see ourselves in Serena. A win for her is a win for all of us."
Williams made her debut with SI Swimsuit in 2017 in Turks & Caicos.
Breanna Stewart
When University of Connecticut alumni and WNBA superstars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier’s debut season of Unrivaled dropped on Jan. 17, the offseason 3 vs. 3 league financially revolutionized the landscape for women’s professional basketball and captured record-breaking viewership.
“Unrivaled makes female athletes think about everything differently. It’s not always just take the salary and sign on the dotted line and be happy. Sometimes you can just do it yourself better,” fellow SI Swimsuit model and World Cup Champion, Alex Morgan, expressed.
“The launch of Unrivaled will go down in history as a pivotal moment for continuing the tidal wave of momentum in women’s sports.”
Stewart made her debut with SI Swimsuit in 2022 in St Thomas.
Simone Biles
Following her 2024 appearance at the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles etched her name in the history books as the most-decorated Olympic gymnast to ever hail from the US. Fellow SI Swimsuit model and former teammate, Aly Raisman, praised Biles for her trailblazing abilities as both an athlete and role model.
“Simone Biles is a gem—one of a kind, forged by relentless hard work and polished by her own determination. She shines with a brilliance that sets her apart,” the three-time Olympian and former teammate of Biles wrote.
“She is both deeply human and undeniably superhuman—a combination that makes her impact profound. She inspires us to believe that we, too, can persevere. That we, too, can shatter limits.”
Biles is a two-time SI Swimsuit model with shoots in Houston (2017) and Puerto Vallarta (2019).