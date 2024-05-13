Sixtine Looks Angelic in These Sneak Peeks From Her SI Swim Photo Shoot in Belize
SI Swimsuit model Sixtine is back (and better than ever!) for her second brand feature. The year after her breathtaking, Mother Nature-inspired debut with photographer Yu Tsai in Dominica, the 26-year-old traveled to Belize with visual artist Derek Kettela for yet another marvelous photoshoot.
While on location, Sixtine donned a magnificent series of bikinis, one-pieces and monokinis and served the most ethereal vibes, complete with a glowy glam look and effortless waves.
“happy @si_swimsuit launch week to all who celebrate 👙,” the body neutrality influencer captioned an Instagram carousel, in which she struck a pose amidst rock formations, waded in lagoons and showed off her modeling skills and love for nature while laying on sandy shores.
“OMFG🔥🔥🔥🔥,” 2022 Swim Search winner Mady Dewey commented.
“I definitely celebrate,” 2024 rookie Berkleigh Wright, who was also photographed in Belize for her feature, added.
“This caption slays me,” fellow model Jena Sims wrote.
“I CELEBRATE AND CANT WAIT TO SEE YOUR PICSSSS❤️,” Hunter McGrady chimed.
“THIS IS EVERYTHING,” Miami-based DJ Xandra Pohl, who makes her debut in this year’s magazine, gushed.
“To me, being a rookie feels powerful and strong. I’ve always said that I never want to be just a pretty face as a model. If I have a platform, I want to be able to use it, and being a rookie allows me to do that,” the content creator told SI Swimsuit last year. “I really hope that in seeing me, people see themselves.