6 Sizzling Photos From Kim Kardashian’s SI Swimsuit Debut We’re Still Not Over
Kim Kardashian is undoubtedly one of the most famous names in the world, so when she collaborated with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2022, the results were just as you’d expect—absolutely iconic. Posing for the pages of the magazine in the Dominican Republic, photographer Greg Swales captured a series of sultry photos that matched the businesswoman and TV star’s aesthetic perfectly.
The mom of four has totally transformed the fashion world over the years, working with some of the best designers in the game and launching her own clothing line, SKIMS, which she rocked during her SI Swimsuit shoot. Channeling her signature futuristic, Matrix-inspired look, Kardashian wore all-black ensembles, accessorizing with cool-girl sunglasses and a lot of leather and latex. There’s truly no one like the SKKN BY KIM founder, and her debut with the brand proved that.
Kardashian served as one of the 2022 SI Swimsuit cover stars. Even nearly three years later, we’re still obsessed with the many looks and poses she delivered for the incredible feature. Here are six photos from the shoot we’ll likely never get over.
The 44-year-old Los Angeles native has made her mark on the world since becoming a household name with Keeping Up with the Kardashians, her family’s reality show that ran from 2007 to 2021. Multiple spinoffs, brand partnerships and acting gigs later, Kardashian had become a bonafide international superstar, continuing to expand her résumé each year. She’s also appeared on the cover of magazines like Elle, Marie Claire, Playboy, Flaunt, GQ and, more recently, Vogue.
Though the collaboration between Kardashian and SI Swimsuit seemed simply inevitable, the Kardashians star described the opportunity as “crazy.”
“I mean, every girl has been obsessed with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers. They are iconic,” she said while on set. “Every time I would see magazines like this, especially in the ‘90s when I was growing up, it’s always these perfect, tall, thin women. And I just had never been that. I vividly remember Tyra Banks on the cover and women with curves. I remember just thinking that was so cool. But I still didn’t think that I—I thought that you had to be a professional model, a runway model.”
Today, Kardashian keeps busy running her successful brand SKIMS, which was last valued at $4 billion in 2023, as well as with her ongoing work toward prison reform. In 2023, it was announced that she would be teaming up with Ryan Murphy again with a brand-new legal drama on Hulu called All’s Fair, which she will star in and executive produce.