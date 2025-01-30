Social Media Reacts to Denise Marie Bidot’s ‘Bold and Beautiful’ SI Swimsuit Debut
If there was ever a time for the world to know Denise Marie Bidot’s name it would be right now because the Miami, Fla. native’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut is certainly breathtaking. And, based on the comments the brand has received since sharing the first official image and behind the scene peeks, fans absolutely agree with this sentiment.
Bidot took a trip to Montego Bay, Jamaica to flaunt her stuff in an olive green string ensemble from ERES among other gorgeous swimsuits. The top of this particular piece is a string style, but rather than the typical triangle shape, Bidot switched it up with a keyhole/tie-front bandeau hybrid that is so unique. The bottom of the set features a slim string going straight across the belly and a high-cut fit, proving this should be added to your closets ASAP.
Between the gold bangles and earrings, there is no doubt that this hue is Bidot’s best color for jewelry as it not only makes her skin pop but also contrasts very nicely with her dark brown, long and wavy hair. All in all, Bidot clearly gave Jamaica a sight to remember, so it’s only natural that when fans got wind of this photo shoot with photographer Yu Tsai, they couldn't hold back on how astounded they were by this revolutionary model.
“Yesssss @denisebidot is such a hottie and absolutely deserves 😍,” one comment read on the official SI Swimsuit Instagram account's reveal.
“She is so Bold & Beautiful!!! 💖,” another fan exclaimed in support.
“These rookie reveals are giving me life,” SI Swimsuit model Jena Sims said in support.
“That’s my sis congratulations 👏🏽❤️ yasss welcome to the family @denisebidot,” added SI Swimsuit model Leyna Bloom.
“Ok I’m definitely getting a copy Go Friend !!! 👏👏😍😍💚💚💚,” another comment stated, reminding everyone to do the same when the 2025 issue hits stands in May.
“Yessssssss my girl!!!!!!! Looking 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day added.
“Ooooh I’ve never bought SI before, but I cannot wait to buy a copy of this!! Seeing a model that looks like me in the roundup of the sexiest women? Never thought I’d see the day!😍,” another sweetly wrote.
All of these comments are great, but our favorite has to be from Bidot herself, who knows how important it is to be your own cheerleader.
“Ahhhhhhh!!!!!! Thank you for this insane opportunity. I truly am at a loss for words. Thank you to everyone involved, it really takes a village,” Bidot wrote to the SI Swimsuit team. “@mj_day you are a visionary, and I adore you. This moment is not lost on me. What an honor! @yutsai88 WOW! Thank you for seeing me so beautifully with your lens. I’m still jumping for joy. THANK YOU 🥹🙏🏽🥳.”
Bidot is class act through and through, proving that she’s beautiful inside and out.