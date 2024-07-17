Surfer Courtney Conlogue Inspired During SI Swimsuit Feature in Turks and Caicos
In 2019, SI Swimsuit welcomed American professional surfer Courtney Conlogue to the fold. Accompanied by fellow pro surfers Malia Manuel and Caroline Marks, the 31-year-old traveled to the beaches of Turks and Caicos to pose for her first feature in the magazine, which was captured by photographer James Macari.
On the coast of the tropical paradise, the athlete displayed both her strength and beauty. Dressed in vibrant swimwear, Conlogue complemented the verdant backdrop. Though the Turks and Caicos certainly wasn’t the California native’s typical surf spot, she was in her element on the beach—and with a surfboard nearby.
While there, Conlogue took the chance to talk her motivation—what inspired her to pursue surfing professionally (building upon a skill she learned when she was just 4) and why she continued to pursue it almost a decade later.
“My inspiration comes with generating a powerful path that others can follow and then pave their own way,” she told the SI Swimsuit team. “I came into surfing enjoying the sport and lifestyle. The sport has been developing and evolving over the years and my goal is to leave it lightyears from where it started. I want to move it as far as I can during my lifetime.”
These days, she can be found doing just that—paving the way for future generations. The surfer is currently in Colombia, where she is “sharing [her] love for the sport” with aspiring surfers, she said on Instagram.
In honor of her inspirational mission, we’re taking a look back at another time she absolutely inspired (on the beaches of Turks and Caicos). Here are some of our favorite photos from the trip.