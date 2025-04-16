Sydney Sweeney Tries Her Hand at Tennis in Sweet Butter Yellow Mini Dress
Sydney Sweeney is hitting the tennis courts this spring. After playing the role of boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic, the actress is trading her gloves for a racket (and the cutest accompanying outfits). The 27-year-old stunned in a new Instagram post wearing the sweetest butter yellow cap sleeve tee and matching mini skirt. She showed off her toned legs and sculpted arms in the sporty-meets-feminine look and completed the outfit with chunky white Miu Miu sneakers and scrunched-up crew socks.
Sweeney, who has been a longtime ambassador and campaign star for the luxury fashion label, was captured by creative director and photographer Amber Asaly. She posed for an action shot in the cover snap, leaning over the net with one foot in the air, one hand grabbing a tennis ball and the other holding a racket.
Her long, honey blonde locks were loose and naturally tousled with cute beach waves scattered throughout. The White Lotus alum opted for a minimal glam look, including feathered brows, a luminous base, rosy cheeks and a glossy, natural, plump pink lip. In a later snap, she stood in front of a beautiful sunset and lush green palm trees, bouncing the ball up on her racket.
“let’s play ball,” the movie star, best known for her roles in Anyone But You and Euphoria, captioned the carousel shared with her 24.5 million followers on April 15.
“😭miss this,” Asaly commented.
“Babe!!!!!! 🎾🎾,” stylist Molly Dickson exclaimed.
“Love-Love 😂,” David Acuff wrote.
“ur so cute,” Ariana Greenblatt declared.
“Can we play video games instead,” Game Stop begged.
“your court or ours?,” Adidas asked.
“ok sydney im on my way,” Fabuo Guerra chimed.
Today, the Washington native has already established herself as a powerhouse in Hollywood. But she’s also cementing her status as a model and fashion icon. The Armani Beauty and Kérastase ambassador and face of Laneige, is also dedicating to putting in as much work behind the camera as she does in front of it. She launched her production company, Fifty-Fifty films, in 2020 and the brand already has Immaculate, The Player’s Table and most recently signed on to produce and star in I Pretended to Be a Missing Girl, based on a Reddit short story by Joe Cote.
“I love being able to have a seat at the table, have creative say over decisions that would help benefit the project, whether it be the character or budget or time frame, anything that I can do that can help the project succeed,” Sweeney shared. “I love to help brainstorm and problem solve because it’s a puzzle—you’re constantly trying to have all these moving pieces put together.”