SZA and Drake Dated in 2009—But She Still Doesn’t Want to Talk About His Kissing Skills
On the promotional tour for One of Them Days, the film’s stars Keke Palmer and SZA, along with producer Issa Rae, have been having a blast together. Be it sharing their on-set experiences or talking about how they relate to the characters of the comedy—which currently holds a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes—fans have learned a lot from all three of these ladies. But how much information is too much to reveal?
During the trio’s time on Hot Ones Versus, they were required to tell the truth or eat a very spicy wing. Right off the bat, the questions supplied by the First We Feast game show were juicy, trying to get the actresses to share secrets. And, as if the questions weren’t bad enough, Palmer and Rae put SZA on the spot, asking the singer to open up about her 2009 romance with Drake. Namely, was he a good kisser or not?
“We were children!” SZA exclaimed before accepting defeat and consuming the spicy wing. “2009? We were children. Real s––t.” Palmer and Rae double-teamed SZA to get her to spill the truth, but the Grammy Award-winning artist stood her ground and didn’t reveal a thing.
Viewers have been trying to wrap their heads around what SZA’s reaction actually meant, especially after Rae told the singer, “The fact that you don’t want to say one is very telling.” Nevertheless, fans are very much so entertained by the group pushing the envelope and even admit that SZA was hilariously set up.
“Why are they trying to get Sza in trouble this whole episode,” a comment under the video wrote.
“‘We had to GAG ‘em!’ She certainly gagged me with that Drake question,“ another viewer expressed.
Amid being “gagged” by Palmer’s provocative question, fans who didn’t know that SZA and Drake dated were quite taken aback.
As SZA previously confirmed, she dated the rapper in 2009 when she was about 20 years old and Drake was about 23 years old. The two were young at the time, which is why SZA cites youth as one of the reasons the fling wasn’t anything to be taken seriously back then—and now.
“We were really young,” SZA told Rolling Stone in October 2023. “It wasn’t hot and heavy or anything. It was like youth vibes. It was so childish.” Drake also referenced their fling in the 2020 Metro Boomin and 21 Savage song “Mr. Right Now,” rapping, “Yeah, said she wanna f––k to some SZA. Wait ‘cause I used to date SZA back in '08.”
“So It was actually 2009 lol .. in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait,” SZA clarified on X, in response to the line, in October 2020. "Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace."
“I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening. Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago,” she added.
Clearly, SZA wants to make it abundantly clear that she harbors no ill will towards Drake and, understandably, doesn’t want to talk about his kissing skills. All that’s left to wonder, however, is if Drake would also take a bite of the wing if roles were reversed. Perhaps it’s just a secret that the two will keep forever.