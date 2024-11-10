Tate McRae Flaunts Her Toned, Tanned Figure in White String Set on Yacht in Australia
Tate McRae is bringing the heat to Australia. The “you broke me first” singer stunned in her latest Instagram post, reminding everyone of her phenomenal hourglass figure and effortlessly cool it-girl aura. The 21-year-old musician donned an itty bitty white string bikini as she laid on her back on the front couch deck of a boat in the middle of the water. She flaunted her toned, lean legs, sculpted abs and freshly tanned sun-kissed glow as her gorgeous long honey brown locks were loose, tousled and cascading off the seating arrangement.
The Canada native, who just starred in a viral new Holiday campaign for Kim Kardashian’s brand, SKIMS, accessorized with small tinted wire-rim rectangle sunglasses in the cover snap. In the second slide, she reposted a TikTok of her zooming around in a little Go Kart to the sound of an upcoming unreleased song, and in the third pic, she was captured lounging at the airport holding the signature new espresso Rhode phone case.
“Cause i want them all to see u look good on top of meeeeee,” McRae captioned the photo dump shared with her 4.8 million followers on Nov. 8. She tagged her location as Perth, Western Australia. She is currently on the Australian leg of her “Think Later World Tour” and is performing in Brisbane City, Moore Park, Hindmarsh and Melbourne over the next week.
“hot,” Olivia Ponton commented.
“WE SEATED,” Dino Stermin wrote.
“Lucky couch,” Brandy Ledford added
“IT’S TATE’S WORLD AND WE’RE JUST LIVING IN IT ❤️❤️🙌,” Ava Rose Kurian gushed. “SHE’S AN ICON, SHE’S A LEGEND, AND SHE IS MOMENT!!!”
“Aus looks good on you,” Sophia Beg stated.
“turn up the volume 🏎️,” Adidas chimed.
Fans suspected a potential collaboration with F1 and McRae could be on the horizon because of a few recent teasers she has been dropping.
McRae released her latest single “It’s OK I’m OK” in September and it debuted at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the highest debut of her career. This year alone, she performed on Saturday Night Live, at Lollapalooza and at Madison Square Garden for the first time.
“I can’t even watch my performances from two years ago. It’s astonishing just how much my show has changed. It’s cool to watch me slowly incorporate my years and years of dancing and actually bring my vision into something on stage. This tour in particular has been the most life-changing. At the end of this leg, I wasn't even sick of playing shows — which is crazy because we played over 50,” McRae shared. “Getting to do what I love is such a dream of mine that it doesn’t even feel real. Moments on this tour, like playing Toronto, which is 17,000 people, or Madison Square Garden, which is 19,500, those are the times when I think, ‘This is what I do it all for.’ I’ve performed in those 500 capacity rooms and now, getting to this point, I’m so much more grateful because I can’t believe people are actually there for me. It’s a shocking thing that your body can’t even process.”