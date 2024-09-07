Tate McRae Is a Fan of This SI Swimsuit-Model Loved Swimwear Brand
Musician Tate McRae has been enjoying some R&R in Bora Bora, and the “Greedy” singer packed her favorite Bydee swimwear looks for the occasion. It appears that the 21-year-old Canadian artist is a fan of the Australian-based brand, which has also been spotted on SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital cover model, Alix Earle, and 2024 brand rookie Xandra Pohl in recent months.
While in the French Polynesia, McRae opted for a sunny yellow bikini by Bydee, featuring the cutest blue bow and charm details on the frilly top. She showed off her swimwear of choice on TikTok while teasing her new single—shop the style below.
Barcelona Top in Limon, $79 and Búzios Bottom in Limon, $69 (us.bydeeaus.com)
The adjustable triangle-style top features halter neck ties and the aforementioned details, while the bottoms offer cheeky coverage when worn high on the hip.
McRae also sported another Bydee selection in an Instagram photo shared on Sept. 2. She sprawled out on the sand at the shoreline in a navy blue triangle bikini top. The classic pick is also available in a Brat summer green hue and a burnt orange color.
Badalona Top in Aegean, $79 (us.bydeeaus.com)
McRae’s new single, “It’s OK, I’m OK,” which was written in the sand in her photo, drops on Thursday, Sept. 12. Plenty of her 4.3 million followers piped into the comments section with excitement over the news.
“DROP MUSIC,” boyfriend Kid Laroi urged.
“Tate we’re waiting,” actress Kelly Sweeney added.