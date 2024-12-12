Taylor Swift Makes ‘Forbes’ Annual ‘World’s Most Powerful Women’ List Following End of ’Eras Tour'
After almost two years, “The Eras Tour” has officially come to an end. On Dec. 8, Taylor Swift played her last concert at the BC Palace in Vancouver, Canada, closing out what has been deemed the highest-grossing tour of all time.
During its two-year stint, the worldwide showcase grossed over $2 billion—and the pop musician played for more than 10 million fans. It was a momentous feat, to say the least, and it leaves fans wondering what Swift might do next.
Her latest venture will be hard to top. But if anyone would be willing to try, it would be Swift herself. For now, though, she’s taking a well-deserved break. After almost two years on the road, there’s no doubt the longtime musician is looking forward to some downtime.
But while she’s relaxing, the powers that be are still busy working, honoring Swift for her incredible accomplishments (over the past two years and throughout her entire career, more generally). For example, on Dec. 11, Forbes announced its 21st annual list of “The World’s Most Powerful Women.” Much like its “30 Under 30” list and other similar publications, the latest release is intended to honor the contributions of a handful of women across a variety of categories (politics, business, entertainment, etc.).
Sitting at No. 23, Swift was the highest-ranking musician on the list of 100 impressive women. According to Forbes, the star has a real time net worth of $1.6 billion. In their evaluation of Swift and her place on the list, the publication spoke to her impressive “Eras Tour,” her music catalog and her ability to earn billionaire status primarily from her songs and performances.
She was one of only a handful of women in the media and entertainment sphere—and one of only a few musicians—who were recognized on the list. Swift was accompanied by Beyoncé and Rihanna, who were listed as No. 35 and No. 76, respectively.
If her influence wasn’t already apparent enough (we would argue that it was), Forbes’s list certainly solidified it. Though Swift has yet to make any declarations about future plans (albums, performances, etc.), we don’t think that the Pennsylvania native will stay idle for long—that’s just not her style. “The Eras Tour” may be at an end, but Swift undoubtedly has more surprises up her sleeve.