Travis Kelce Talks Meeting Caitlin Clark at Taylor Swift Concert: ‘She’s Awesome’
Taylor Swift closed out the U.S. leg of her worldwide Eras Tour this past weekend with three consecutive nights at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. As is the norm at Swift’s concerts, the sold out crowd was filled with celebrities.
In addition to her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the lineup of big stars included rising Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. The WNBA Rookie of the Year has been outspoken about her affinity for the pop sensation, so it’s no surprise that she made an appearance at two of her shows before the tour comes to an end in December.
But she didn’t just attend the show. The 22-year-old also partook in the classic Eras Tour concert activities. In particular, Clark took to the show with a wrist full of handmade friendship bracelets. Outtakes of Clark at the show appeared to show the athlete trading some of her bracelets with other Swift fans—another typical Eras Tour concert occurrence.
At some point during the Saturday night show (her second consecutive Eras Tour appearance), Clark also had the chance to meet and interact with fellow pro athlete Kelce, who was in the crowd for yet another Swift concert. (Despite his busy schedule, the Chiefs athlete has made appearances at several of his girlfriend’s shows—including some international performances.)
During the Saturday evening show, Kelce caught up with the young Fever star—and took to the latest episode of his podcast New Heights on Nov. 6 to talk about the experience.
The Indianapolis show “was fun,” Kelce explained on the podcast. “Saw Caitlin Clark there. Got to meet Caitlin. She's awesome. She loves being out there in Indianapolis, says it's a fun city. We're both just true midwesterners to the heart...it was cool catching up with her.”
As an Ohio native, the Chiefs athlete felt a connection with his fellow midwesterner, who hails from Iowa. And he also appreciated just how much Clark seemed to be enjoying Swift’s concert. “She was into the show for sure,” he said. “She was there with her mom and a few friends...she's a Swiftie through and through man. Loves the show. I went to night two, she had already been to night one. I think she's just having fun. Going up to the shows and taking her friends and family.”
Clark definitely proved her dedication to the pop musician with her two consecutive appearances at the Indianapolis shows.