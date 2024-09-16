Taylor Swift Pairs Oversized Vintage T-Shirt Dress With Thigh-High Boots for Chiefs Game
The Kansas City Chiefs took on the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, and Taylor Swift was of course in attendance to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
We’re thrilled that NFL football is back, and game day outfits are a huge part of that excitement. For yesterday’s home game, the 34-year-old superstar opted for an oversized vintage Chiefs T-shirt that she wore as a dress. Swift paired the casual number with thigh-high boots and accessorized with layers of chain necklaces, a few rings and a black Louis Vuitton purse.
The “Fortnight” singer wore her honey blonde locks in a partial up-do, while her makeup featured Swift’s signature red lip, adding to the team colors of her ensemble.
The Chiefs came out victorious with a score of 26-25 against the Bengals, and Swift herself had an incredible week, too. She took home seven awards at the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 11, bringing her lifetime total to 30 VMA Awards.
During Swift’s acceptance speech for Video of the Year, she sweetly shouted out Kelce, 34, whom she’s been dating for about a year.
“The thing is that this video seems very sad when you watch it, but it actually was like the most fun video to make. Something that I’ll always remember is that when when I would finish a take, and I’d say ‘cut,’ and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering and like ‘woooo’ from across the studio where we were shooting it, and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis,” she stated. “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic. So I want to thank him for for adding that to our shoot.”