These Photos Prove Hailey Clauson’s Status As an SI Swimsuit Legend

The model has been working with the brand for almost a decade now.

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

There’s no doubt about it, American model Hailey Clauson is an absolute legend. And if it wasn’t apparent before, it certainly is following her 2024 SI Swimsuit feature.

Not only did she stun before Yu Tsai’s camera at the 60th anniversary legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., but she has made the case for the title of “legend” in each of her eight SI Swimsuit features.

She first set foot on the SI Swimsuit set back in 2015. In the years since, she has traveled to the likes of Indonesia and Barbados for a series of tropical photo shoots with the brand, including a cover in Turks and Caicos. This year might have looked a little different than those swimwear features, but thanks to her gold Versace gown, matching Aquazzura shoes and Melinda Maria jewelry, the model looked absolutely gilded alongside the 26 other brand icons taking part in the photo shoot.

Clauson is a legend both in front of and behind the camera. She is the co-owner and creative director of Margaux the Agency, a Los Angeles-based boutique modeling agency, which seeks to disrupt industry norms. Through greater transparency with their models, a dedication to educating each one on the industry, and a refusal to publish measurements on the website, the agency is creating major change with Clauson at the helm.

Below are a few of the stunning photos of Clauson from her feature in the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue, captured by Yu Tsai.

Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Dress by Versace. Shoes by Aquazzura. Jewelry by Melinda Maria. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Dress by Versace. Shoes by Aquazurra. Jewelry by Melinda Maria. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
SI Swimsuit legends
Hunter McGrady, Tyra Banks, Lily Aldridge, Kate Upton, Danielle Herrington, Molly Sims, Roshumba Williams, Hailey Clauson, Paige Spiranac, Kate Love, Brooks Nader, Winnie Harlow, Camille Kostek, Brenna Huckaby, Halima Aden, Martha Stewart, Christie Brinkley, Gayle King, Nina Agdal, Sue Bird, Maye Musk, Leyna Bloom, Chrissy Teigen, Brooklyn Decker, Megan Rapinoe, Paulina Porizkova and Jasmine Sanders. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Martha Zaytoun is a Lifestyle & Trending News writer for SI Swimsuit. Before joining the team, Martha worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Martha loves to watercolor and oil paint, run or water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.