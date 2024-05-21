These Photos Prove Hailey Clauson’s Status As an SI Swimsuit Legend
There’s no doubt about it, American model Hailey Clauson is an absolute legend. And if it wasn’t apparent before, it certainly is following her 2024 SI Swimsuit feature.
Not only did she stun before Yu Tsai’s camera at the 60th anniversary legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., but she has made the case for the title of “legend” in each of her eight SI Swimsuit features.
She first set foot on the SI Swimsuit set back in 2015. In the years since, she has traveled to the likes of Indonesia and Barbados for a series of tropical photo shoots with the brand, including a cover in Turks and Caicos. This year might have looked a little different than those swimwear features, but thanks to her gold Versace gown, matching Aquazzura shoes and Melinda Maria jewelry, the model looked absolutely gilded alongside the 26 other brand icons taking part in the photo shoot.
Clauson is a legend both in front of and behind the camera. She is the co-owner and creative director of Margaux the Agency, a Los Angeles-based boutique modeling agency, which seeks to disrupt industry norms. Through greater transparency with their models, a dedication to educating each one on the industry, and a refusal to publish measurements on the website, the agency is creating major change with Clauson at the helm.
Below are a few of the stunning photos of Clauson from her feature in the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue, captured by Yu Tsai.