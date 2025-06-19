This Rich, Splurge-Worthy Cream Has Been in Nicole Williams English’s Skincare Routine for Years
Nicole Williams English is no stranger to beauty essentials. The veteran SI Swimsuit star knows what works and what’s worth the splurge.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
And when it comes to skincare, the Canadian model’s longtime favorite is Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream.
“That’s one of my top favorite skin [products],” Williams English tells SI Swimsuit during Swim Week, ahead of the brand’s iconic annual runway show. She adds that she reaches for the cult-favorite formula, an undeniable splurge, whenever she wants “to be really glowy and hydrated in the morning.” The Rich Cream is additionally sold online and in-store at Sephora and Blue Mercury.
Formulated by biomedical scientist Augustinus Bader and backed by 30 years of research, this deeply hydrating moisturizer is powered by the brand’s patented TFC8® technology. Designed to support cellular renewal, this emollient-rich cream helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, improves tone and texture, and restores a youthful glow. With a thick, luxurious texture and fragrance-free formula, it’s ideal for mature or dry skin types, especially in cooler climates. Shop more at augustinisbader.com.
Williams English, who has walked in SI Swimsuit’s Swim Week show four times, says her approach to beauty has evolved since becoming a mom, but The Rich Cream has remained a staple.
“Now [my daughter] is at that stage where she’s very demanding,” she adds with a laugh. “I didn’t really get a chance to physically prepare [for the runway]... but that’s the good thing about SI [Swimsuit]—it’s about empowerment and owning who you are. The SI family is such an amazing thing to be a part of.
The Canadian model, who made her debut with the franchise in Dominica in 2023 while seven months pregnant and earned Rookie of the Year honors, also swears by Dr. Diamond’s three-step skincare routine, the Instafacial Collection Trio, for everyday maintenance.
Last year, she posed for Yu Tsai in Mexico, and this year she returned for her third consecutive appearance in the magazine, reuniting with the photographer in Jamaica.
From the early stages of her IVF journey, Williams English has always prioritized keeping it real with her followers. She’s been open about her experience with fertility treatments and famously revealed her pregnancy in the most iconic way: on the runway in Miami in 2022 alongside her husband, retired NFL player Larry English. The couple welcomed their daughter, India Moon, in January 2023.
Her commitment to candidly sharing her experiences didn’t stop when motherhood began. Williams English has continued to share her postpartum and family journey, noting that her self-care now emphasizes both inner and outer wellness. She also revealed that, during pregnancy, her skincare routine expanded beyond her face to include full-body hydration and care.
Check out her postpartum skin and wellness favorites here.