This Rich, Splurge-Worthy Cream Has Been in Nicole Williams English’s Skincare Routine for Years

The SI Swimsuit star reveals her key to waking up with the most glowy, hydrated skin.

Ananya Panchal

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English is no stranger to beauty essentials. The veteran SI Swimsuit star knows what works and what’s worth the splurge.

And when it comes to skincare, the Canadian model’s longtime favorite is Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream.

Nicole Williams English
Nicole Williams English / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

“That’s one of my top favorite skin [products],” Williams English tells SI Swimsuit during Swim Week, ahead of the brand’s iconic annual runway show. She adds that she reaches for the cult-favorite formula, an undeniable splurge, whenever she wants “to be really glowy and hydrated in the morning.” The Rich Cream is additionally sold online and in-store at Sephora and Blue Mercury.

Formulated by biomedical scientist Augustinus Bader and backed by 30 years of research, this deeply hydrating moisturizer is powered by the brand’s patented TFC8® technology. Designed to support cellular renewal, this emollient-rich cream helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, improves tone and texture, and restores a youthful glow. With a thick, luxurious texture and fragrance-free formula, it’s ideal for mature or dry skin types, especially in cooler climates. Shop more at augustinisbader.com.

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by Heart of Sun.
Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by Heart of Sun. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Williams English, who has walked in SI Swimsuit’s Swim Week show four times, says her approach to beauty has evolved since becoming a mom, but The Rich Cream has remained a staple.

“Now [my daughter] is at that stage where she’s very demanding,” she adds with a laugh. “I didn’t really get a chance to physically prepare [for the runway]... but that’s the good thing about SI [Swimsuit]—it’s about empowerment and owning who you are. The SI family is such an amazing thing to be a part of.

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by SAME.
Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by SAME. Necklaces by Joie DiGiovanni. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The Canadian model, who made her debut with the franchise in Dominica in 2023 while seven months pregnant and earned Rookie of the Year honors, also swears by Dr. Diamond’s three-step skincare routine, the Instafacial Collection Trio, for everyday maintenance.

Last year, she posed for Yu Tsai in Mexico, and this year she returned for her third consecutive appearance in the magazine, reuniting with the photographer in Jamaica.

From the early stages of her IVF journey, Williams English has always prioritized keeping it real with her followers. She’s been open about her experience with fertility treatments and famously revealed her pregnancy in the most iconic way: on the runway in Miami in 2022 alongside her husband, retired NFL player Larry English. The couple welcomed their daughter, India Moon, in January 2023.

Nicole Williams English and India Moon English
Nicole Williams English and India Moon English at Miami Swim Week 2023. / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Her commitment to candidly sharing her experiences didn’t stop when motherhood began. Williams English has continued to share her postpartum and family journey, noting that her self-care now emphasizes both inner and outer wellness. She also revealed that, during pregnancy, her skincare routine expanded beyond her face to include full-body hydration and care.

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

