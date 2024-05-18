This Red Hot Set From Xandra Pohl’s SI Swim Photo Shoot in Belize Was Dubbed Her ‘Revenge Look’
SI Swimsuit rookie Xandra Pohl made her fiery debut in the 60th anniversary issue this week, and while each look was a magnificent red hot moment, one outfit in particular from her time in Belize stood out to the Miami-based DJ.
While on the red carpet at the 2024 issue launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City, the 23-year-old admitted that she indeed had a favorite look—a barely-there matching set from Four Three Seven with a super cool, beachy netted cover-up by Natalia Fedner on top.
“One of my favorite looks was this super tiny red bikini. And then I wore this red chain cover-up on it, and it almost gave like, a fishnet experience,” Pohl explained. “We called it my revenge look. It was so amazing.”
She also reflected on what a milestone being in the magazine is, and gushed about working with editor in chief MJ Day and photographer Derek Kettela.
“I couldn’t have even imagined this moment in a million years. It has been such a crazy experience. I mean, this has always been a dream of mine, but never once did I ever think that it was actually going to happen. It doesn't feel real,” she shared. “I feel so grateful that MJ and the whole Sports Illustrated team asked me to be a rookie this year.”
The Ohio native’s story with the franchise began a year ago, when she was tapped to be the official DJ to set the sound of the 2023 SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Miami Swim Week last July.