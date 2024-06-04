This Sweet Pic of Nicole Williams English and Her Baby Girl Posing Backstage at Miami Swim Week Is Everything
SI Swimsuit model Nicole Williams English gave us major baby fever while posing with daughter India Moon this weekend. The 2023 Rookie of the Year, who traveled to Mexico for her feature with the brand in this year’s issue, was recently captured in the cutest pic holding her baby girl. The duo were photographed backstage during SI Swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week runway show on June 1 in a super cute green-and-white Frankies Bikinis set.
It was a special and full-circle moment for the mother-daughter duo. The 40-year-old announced the news of her pregnancy on the runway with her husband, Larry English, in 2022. Then, last July, the Canadian model strutted down the catwalk with her daughter, who was born in January 2023, in her arms.
And while India Moon didn’t make a runway appearance this year, she was certainly supporting her superstar mom backstage. Williams English also reflected on the significance of the moment on Instagram.
“To be able to now be a rookie and to also surprise everybody with my pregnancy, it’s just a double whammy for me. It’s the two most unreal things I could have ever dreamed of,” the Nia Lynn swimwear designer said in ’22. “[SI Swimsuit is] so inclusive and make every woman, no matter what shape or size, feel beautiful, powerful. I love watching their runway shows because when the women walk out, they’re representing who they are. I just love that SI reenforces that, and they want you to shine, show your personality. They don’t want you to just be a pretty face. Everybody’s included, and I love that feeling of empowerment and that feeling of self-love and just being confident. I’ve been to almost every SI show because I would go to Miami for Swim Week and I’d watch some of my friends on the runway and cheer [them] on. And now it’s my turn.”