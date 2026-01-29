We’re Still Thinking About These SI Swimsuit Covers Scored by Three January-Born Brand Legends
There are some solo SI Swimsuit covers that transcend time. These brand Legends are the perfect example, as they certainly know a thing or two about making an era-defining appearance.
Before January comes to a close, we’re giving our flowers to three of those brand staples—and SI Swimsuit Legends—Irina Shayk, Kate Love and Hunter McGrady, who also rang in their birthdays during the first month of the new year.
2011: Irina Shayk in Maui, Hawaii
Shayk photographed in the Philippines & Maui, Hawaii, during her fifth straight year with the brand, and notched her first front-page feature following her time on set. She continued her consecutive streak in the pages of SI Swimsuit until 2016.
“I feel like I grew up with [SI Swimsuit],” Shayk told WWD after her latest shoot in Tahiti. She later added, “My journey with them really showed me how you can be a better woman—how you can experience your body in a better way and be more confident.”
The model celebrates her birthday on Jan. 6.
2020: Kate Love in Bali
Love scored her own front-page feature in 2020, seven years after her 2013 SI Swimsuit rookie campaign in Switzerland. In addition to her individual cover, she also shared the honor with Olivia Culpo and fellow SI Swimsuit legend Jasmine Sanders.
“I loved the experience of shooting in a group,” Love said of the trio, who all photographed together on location. “That’s not something I’d ever done with SI Swimsuit, and it was really special getting to share that moment with girlfriends that I love.”
The model celebrates her birthday on Jan. 30.
2024: Hunter McGrady in Mexico
McGrady—who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2017, before appearing in the 2018, 2019, 2020 and 22 issues—graced the front page of SI Swimsuit 2024 with Kate Upton, Gayle King and Chrissy Teigen. That same year, she was declared an SI Swimsuit Legend.
“It’s surreal, especially as a plus-size model. I never thought that this would be available to me,” the California native said on the feat, which was coupled with a photoshoot in Hollywood, Fla. “To be able to do this alongside people like Tyra Banks and just powerful women, it’s inspiring. I always think of the little me, who would have loved to see somebody that represented my body type in something like this, and to be named a Legend.”
The model celebrates her birthday on Jan. 5.