Caitlin Clark Voices Appreciation for Fan Support Following Historic Rookie Season
The 2024 WNBA season was a momentous one. In the spring, the league welcomed a new class of rookies, many of whom had been at the forefront of the movement to bring greater attention to women’s basketball—and college basketball, in particular. Stars like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink left their universities (where they had helped to lead their team to various achievements over the years, including National Championship berths and, in some cases, wins) and entered the big leagues.
The resulting season has been—much as we expected—novel in many respects. Through various means, the class of rookies (in combination with the league vets) have brought greater attention to the WNBA. For one, they have all established themselves as meaningful assets to their respective teams. Many of the 2024 rookies have already written their names in the books, breaking various league records in their debut seasons.
But beyond the court, they have likewise brought greater media attention through a renewed dedication to elevated game-day fashion. Led by the likes of rookies Nika Mühl and Brink—and bolstered by the efforts of veterans like Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike—tunnel walk fashion has reached a whole new level.
The full effect of this class of rookies is yet to be determined. But if there is one thing we know for certain, it’s that Clark is at the forefront of the changing professional basketball landscape. The Iowa Hawkeyes alumna had an outstanding debut season with the Indiana Fever.
In addition to leading her team to its first WNBA playoff appearance since 2016, the 22-year-old likewise notched various personal achievements. She became the record-holder for assists in a single game (with 19). And with 337 on the season, easily took the league title of most assists in a single season. Additionally, she secured the record for most points by a rookie in a single season with 769.
Given her incredible success in her league debut, it comes as no surprise that Clark was officially named the 2024 Rookie of the Year on Oct. 3. She took home the award in a nearly unanimous decision, earning 66 of 67 votes.
In other words, she found major individual success in her bright red Fever uniform this season—and extended that success to her team, too. Though the Fever lost in the first round of the playoffs, Clark is marking the season as a success. “Year one ✅,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Oct. 2. “Thank you to the many people who have supported me as I’ve been able to live my childhood dream. I’m filled with gratitude as I reflect on this past year of my life. See you all in year two.”
There’s no doubt Clark’s future in the WNBA is bright. We can’t wait to see what’s next.