SI Swimsuit Rookie Tunde Oyeneyin and Actor Hudson Williams Team Up for ‘Heated’ Crossover

After winning the 2025 Swim Search, Tunde Oyeneyin was announced as SI Swimsuit’s first rookie of the 2026 class last August. And this morning, her first photo from her time on set with photographer Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y., was released—and it was well worth the wait.

The 40-year-old Peloton instructor certainly brought the heat to her time on location with SI Swimsuit on the Long Island peninsula. She was photographed in a two-toned brown and hot pink bikini by Toxic Sadie Swimwear as she flaunted her toned physique and gazed off into the distance.

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

And the same day her first official SI Swimsuit rookie photograph hit the internet, so too did Oyeneyin’s brand-new Peloton ad, which she stars in alongside Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams. The campaign, titled “Let yourself go,” encourages fans to feel “that moment when everything clicks and movement sets you free.”

Directed by Bethany Vargas, the campaign begins with Williams strutting his stuff on a Peloton treadmill while dancing to David Bowie’s “Fame.” He then selects a 20-minute strength workout with Oyeneyin on the machine, who then enters the frame as the two perform a series of weighted exercises together.

Due to the popularity of both Oyeneyin and the 25-year-old Canadian actor, is it any wonder that the campaign has quickly gone viral? Fans immediately found their way to the comments section of the brand’s Instagram post to applaud the collaboration.

“Tunde please get your foot off our necks we can’t keep up let us breathe ffs,” fellow Peloton instructor Johanna Ricouz wrote.

“Why is this video all day long??” author Kennedy Ryan inquired.

“Tag yourself I’m the chain,” author Tia Williams quipped of the actor’s accessory.

“🔥🔥🔥,” actress Stephanie Beatriz noted in the form of an emoji.

“Oh👀🔥,” the official Heated Rivalry account added.

“Ahhhhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!!!” Oyeneyin wrote. “Found my way to the cottage 😏.”

“I LUH MY PELLY PPL 🫶🏽🔥,” Williams added.

Meanwhile, fans are also tripping over themselves to get to the comments section of SI Swimsuit’s Instagram post of Oyeneyin’s official reveal image in order to hype her up further.

“This is possibly my favorite post to ever exist on instagram, ever, in the world and galaxy, ever,” one fan gushed. “Tunde doesn’t know it but she is my girl and she is my goals and she is so deserving of this! 👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌.”

“Serving confidence, power, and pure 🔥🔥 This is what it looks like to own every inch of who you are. Absolutely stunning, Queen ✨,” another user applauded.

“A goddess in every form ❤️‍🔥,” someone else stated.

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