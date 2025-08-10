Fitness Instructor Tunde Oyeneyin Is the 2025 Swim Search Winner
The SI Swimsuit team is issuing a huge congratulations to Tunde Oyeneyin! The Peloton instructor and fitness enthusiast is officially the winner of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2025 Swim Search. The 39-year-old athlete was surprised with the news by two-time brand model and former Swim Search co-winner Achieng Agutu during a live Peloton class this afternoon, and to say Oyeneyin was psyched would be an understatement.
Oyeneyin impressed not only SI Swimsuit fans, but our editorial team as well, and we couldn’t be more excited to announce the New York Times best-selling author as our first rookie in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue.
As one of six finalists in the 2025 Swim Search, Oyeneyin walked the SI Swimsuit Runway during Swim Week in May, where she looked like a complete natural on the catwalk. In case you missed it, check out the pics here, and get to know her better here.
She brings joy to everything she does, and Oyeneyin radiated positivity during Swim Week. After the fact, she admitted that walking the SI Swimsuit runway earlier this summer gave her a boost of confidence in her everyday life.
“... Once you strut down a Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] runway in front of the entire world, I don’t know that there’s physically any limitations that exist anymore,” Oyeneyin told us. “My energy and my confidence in myself and the way that I show up in my body, it feels different. I’m so happy and I’m so proud of myself for, in many ways, putting myself on display in that way. Like, I’ve already done the ultimate scary thing. Everything else just kind of feels easy now as it as it relates to just like putting yourself out there in your full body.”