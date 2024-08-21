Two-Time US Open Champion Naomi Osaka Is Golden on SI Swimsuit Set in Malibu
The first round of the US Open, the final tennis Grand Slam of the year, is kicking off next week. Naomi Osaka is ready.
She hasn’t been on the court at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center since the fall of 2022, and she’s looking forward to her return. Osaka is hoping to make a deep run New York, where she won two of her four major titles in 2018 and 2020. Having been out on maternity leave during the 2023 WTA season, this year has seen her return to the court with new motivations and ambitions—and she’s planning to channel that into her play at the Grand Slam next week.
The Japanese professional tennis player has secured the hardware before—in New York and elsewhere. Her most recent Grand Slam title came in 2021, when she won the Australian Open for the second time in her career. It was that same year that the 26-year-old made her SI Swimsuit debut. She traveled to the beaches of Malibu, Calif., where she posed for a glamorous photo shoot captured by Yu Tsai and proved that her skills extend beyond the tennis court, too.
It was a powerful moment for Osaka, who became the first Haitian and Japanese woman to earn a spot on the cover of the annual issue. And it was a chance for the SI Swimsuit team to give the incredible athlete her flowers. As a four-time Grand Slam champ and the former world No. 1, Osaka’s power is undeniable. The following photos are only further proof.