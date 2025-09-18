These SI Swimsuit Snapshots Remind Us That Two-Toned Swimwear Is a Timeless Trend
Brianna LaPaglia is the latest SI Swimsuit model to showcase that two-toned swimwear is sticking around. The digital cover model—who made her debut with the brand back in January—packed a one-piece that sported the pattern on her trip to Portugal with her family, and posted the look to Instagram on Tuesday.
At the magazine, we’re more than familiar with the colorway and have seen it in the fold for years. So, if you find yourself inspired by the style but are curious about its versatility, these archival frames show just how multifaceted this look can be.
Danielle Herrington in Hollywood, Fla.
Three years before her SI Swimsuit Legend photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., Herrington arrived in the same city for her 2021 shoot in the fold. While on the beachside, the longtime model—who scored her first cover in 2018—wore this long-sleeved LaQuan Smith number, featuring mid-drift cutouts and strappy detailing.
Olivia Dunne in Puerto Rico
For Dunne’s rookie debut, the now three-time model traveled to Puerto Rico and sported this monokini from RIELLI. The earth-toned garment perfectly complemented the backdrop of this shot, captured by Ben Watts, who has photographed the model every year since this 2023 shoot.
Christen Goff in Portugal
Another classic style in the fold is layered suits, like this MALÍLUHA bikini that Goff wore in Portugal during the magazine’s 2024 issue. However, she wasn’t the only one to rep a two-toned layered number in the European nation; Lorena Durán debuted a similar look, from Gooseberry intimates and ONIA.
Hailey Clauson in the Dominican Republic
This strapless suit is perfect for tanning, with its bandeau top and high-legged bottoms. Clauson got to put it to good use in the Dominican Republic, as the sun glistened off the golden sands in this shot’s background. She completed the look with a stack of bracelets from Alexis Bittar.
Jasmine Sanders in Tampa, Fla.
We’ll never get enough of this ultra-bold look, sported by Sanders during her third year in the fold. In addition to the vibrants coral and turquoise hues on this Toxic Sadie micro bikini, the model’s chain-linked accessories from 8 Other Reasons added an extra edge to her seaside ensemble.
Hunter McGrady in Costa Rica
If you’re on the hunt for a staple suit, look no further than this Yandy monokini, which Hunter McGrady donned in Bali. The garment may present as a bikini on first glance, but features O-ring detailing attaching its contrasting top and bottom to result in a dynamic and sultry silhouette.