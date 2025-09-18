Swimsuit

These SI Swimsuit Snapshots Remind Us That Two-Toned Swimwear Is a Timeless Trend

This style is adaptable, dynamic and here to stay.

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Tampa, Fla. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Brianna LaPaglia is the latest SI Swimsuit model to showcase that two-toned swimwear is sticking around. The digital cover model—who made her debut with the brand back in January—packed a one-piece that sported the pattern on her trip to Portugal with her family, and posted the look to Instagram on Tuesday.

At the magazine, we’re more than familiar with the colorway and have seen it in the fold for years. So, if you find yourself inspired by the style but are curious about its versatility, these archival frames show just how multifaceted this look can be.

Danielle Herrington in Hollywood, Fla.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by LaQuan Smith. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Three years before her SI Swimsuit Legend photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., Herrington arrived in the same city for her 2021 shoot in the fold. While on the beachside, the longtime model—who scored her first cover in 2018—wore this long-sleeved LaQuan Smith number, featuring mid-drift cutouts and strappy detailing.

Olivia Dunne in Puerto Rico

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by RIELLI. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

For Dunne’s rookie debut, the now three-time model traveled to Puerto Rico and sported this monokini from RIELLI. The earth-toned garment perfectly complemented the backdrop of this shot, captured by Ben Watts, who has photographed the model every year since this 2023 shoot.

Christen Goff in Portugal

Christen Harper was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by MALÍLUHA. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Another classic style in the fold is layered suits, like this MALÍLUHA bikini that Goff wore in Portugal during the magazine’s 2024 issue. However, she wasn’t the only one to rep a two-toned layered number in the European nation; Lorena Durán debuted a similar look, from Gooseberry intimates and ONIA.

Hailey Clauson in the Dominican Republic

Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

This strapless suit is perfect for tanning, with its bandeau top and high-legged bottoms. Clauson got to put it to good use in the Dominican Republic, as the sun glistened off the golden sands in this shot’s background. She completed the look with a stack of bracelets from Alexis Bittar.

Jasmine Sanders in Tampa, Fla.

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Tampa, Fla. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie. Earrings and Necklace by 8 Other Reasons. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

We’ll never get enough of this ultra-bold look, sported by Sanders during her third year in the fold. In addition to the vibrants coral and turquoise hues on this Toxic Sadie micro bikini, the model’s chain-linked accessories from 8 Other Reasons added an extra edge to her seaside ensemble.

Hunter McGrady in Costa Rica

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Yandy. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

If you’re on the hunt for a staple suit, look no further than this Yandy monokini, which Hunter McGrady donned in Bali. The garment may present as a bikini on first glance, but features O-ring detailing attaching its contrasting top and bottom to result in a dynamic and sultry silhouette.

Published
Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

