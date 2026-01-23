5 Vintage-Inspired Frames From Jessie Murph’s SI Swimsuit Feature
At the start of 2026, everything old is new again. The “2026 is the new 2016” trend has taken over social media, and ’90s minimalism is hotter than ever. We’re loving the resurgence of bygone eras, and when it comes to a nostalgic aesthetic, there’s one particular brand feature that immediately comes to mind: Jessie Murph’s July 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue digital cover.
The 21-year-old singer-songwriter was photographed by Derek Kettela in Key Biscayne, Fla., where she was styled by Amanda Merten in a number of vintage bikinis and accessories that embraced the artist’s retro aesthetic. In the look that ended up being on the digital cover, Murph was styled in a voluminous off-the-shoulder cherry printed top by Adriana Degreas, paired with red bikini bottoms by Juicy Couture. A pair of denim platform heels by Jeffrey Campbell adorned the “Blue Strips” singer’s feet, and her jet black locks were fashioned into a loose up-do by Natalia Bratin.
The vintage vibes carried through many of the other ensembles Murph modeled while on set in the Sunshine State, including a blue and white gingham patterned set, which was paired with a matching hat. A striking geometric cut-out one-piece and an oversized lime green hat also made for a glamourous poolside look. And while her SI Swimsuit feature was Murph’s first-ever fashion photo shoot, you’d never know it by the confident poses she struck while on location.
Murph, whose music is inspired by pop, country, hip-hop and R&B elements, released her second studio album in July 2025. Sex Hysteria, she said, was inspired by the likes of Priscilla Presley and Amy Winehouse. And while creating the record, Murph improvised quite a bit.
“My creative process for this album, I just like freestyle on the mic,” Murph said of her time in studio working on the 15 songs that make up Sex Hysteria. “It’s very like in the moment. I have to be feeling exactly what I’m singing. If I start a song, I have to finish it that day.”
Last summer was an incredible one for the young artist, as in addition to posing for the cover of our digital issue and releasing her latest album, Murph also embarked on a worldwide tour. She kicked off her live events in Phoenix in July and completed “Worldwide Hysteria The Tour” in New Zealand in November.
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite snapshots of Murph captured during her digital cover photo shoot in Florida that really encapsulate vintage vibes.