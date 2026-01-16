Swimsuit

’90s Minimalism Is Back: 3 Swimwear Looks Inspired by the Throwback Aesthetic

Plaid, high cuts and ‘Baywatch’-inspired suits are seeing a resurgence, and we’ve got a few SI Swimsuit-approved selects to shop.

Cara O’Bleness

Camille Kostek and black swimwear
Camille Kostek and black swimwear / Kate Powers/Sports Illustrated, Frankies Bikinis, YSL, Revolve and Clyque the Label

There’s just something about the vibes of the 1990s that make us millennials feel nostalgic. It was certainly a simpler time, and even the era’s fashion tended to gravitate toward minimalism. Think simple slip dresses, white tees, basic button-ups and straight leg jeans to make up a basic, unfussy wardrobe.

The minimalist aesthetic certainly extended into the swimwear category, and we’re seeing a resurgence of more laid-back styles, circa the 1990s, these days. If you’re a ’90s kid and are pumped to see garments from your childhood soaring in popularity in 2026, we’ve got some great selects for you where swimwear is concerned. SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, have assembled three different swimwear ensembles that embrace the relaxed vibes of the decade.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

‘Baywatch’-inspired

Brooks Nader poses in a red one-piece swimsuit on the beaches of the Dominican Republic.
Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Bracelets by Noir provided by New York Vintage. Earrings by Electric Picks x Brooks Nader. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Though the series debuted in 1989, Baywatch was a staple of the ’90s—and Pamela Anderson’s C.J. Parker was the blonde bombshell everyone wanted to emulate. Channel her energy—as well as Brooks Nader’s 2023 SI Swimsuit cover image—in a red hot one-piece swimsuit, which you can accessorize with a belted crisp white button-up.

Red one-piece and accessories
Red one-piece and accessories / Tropic of C, Mytheresa, Jimmy Fairly and Revolve

Refined grunge girl

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Deep Blue Bikini Co. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

If No Doubt’s “Tragic Kingdom” was playing on your Walkman more often than not in the 1990s and/or you can quote Clueless like no one else, this plaid look is simply screaming your name. Feel free to also draw inspo from Olivia Dunne’s 2023 rookie feature in Puerto Rico, which embraced a grunge aesthetic.

Plaid bikini and accessories
Plaid bikini and accessories / Heavy Manners, Leset, Moda Operandi and Shopbop

Monochromatic black

Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek was photographed by Kate Powers in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by INDAH. / Kate Powers/Sports Illustrated

For this all black ensemble, think modern day Elle Macpherson. Her 1990 shoot in St. Vincent, captured by Robert Huntzinger, is a total standout. Today’s interpretation of the style has a bit more coverage and swaps the pink and silver arm bands for gold bangles. Several images from Camille Kostek’s 2020 gallery in the Dominican Republic also set a similar tone.

Black one-piece and extras
Black one-piece and extras / Frankies Bikinis, YSL, Revolve and Clyque the Label

Swim Edit newsletter. Get SI Swimsuit’s Free Newsletter. light. Sign Up

Published |Modified
Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Home/Fashion