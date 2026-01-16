’90s Minimalism Is Back: 3 Swimwear Looks Inspired by the Throwback Aesthetic
There’s just something about the vibes of the 1990s that make us millennials feel nostalgic. It was certainly a simpler time, and even the era’s fashion tended to gravitate toward minimalism. Think simple slip dresses, white tees, basic button-ups and straight leg jeans to make up a basic, unfussy wardrobe.
The minimalist aesthetic certainly extended into the swimwear category, and we’re seeing a resurgence of more laid-back styles, circa the 1990s, these days. If you’re a ’90s kid and are pumped to see garments from your childhood soaring in popularity in 2026, we’ve got some great selects for you where swimwear is concerned. SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, have assembled three different swimwear ensembles that embrace the relaxed vibes of the decade.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
‘Baywatch’-inspired
Though the series debuted in 1989, Baywatch was a staple of the ’90s—and Pamela Anderson’s C.J. Parker was the blonde bombshell everyone wanted to emulate. Channel her energy—as well as Brooks Nader’s 2023 SI Swimsuit cover image—in a red hot one-piece swimsuit, which you can accessorize with a belted crisp white button-up.
- The Sculpting C One-Piece in Hibiscus Compression, $200 (tropicofc.com)
- TOTEME Cotton Poplin Shirt, $380 (mytheresa.com)
- The Izzie Sunglasses, $148 (jimmyfairly.com)
- St. Agni Wide Classic Belt, $319 (revolve.com)
Refined grunge girl
If No Doubt’s “Tragic Kingdom” was playing on your Walkman more often than not in the 1990s and/or you can quote Clueless like no one else, this plaid look is simply screaming your name. Feel free to also draw inspo from Olivia Dunne’s 2023 rookie feature in Puerto Rico, which embraced a grunge aesthetic.
- ‘Buster’ Triangle Front Tie Top, $77 (heavymanners.com)
- ‘Buster’ High Cut Cheeky Bottoms, $75 (heavymanners.com)
- Nando Cardigan, $120 (leset.com)
- Deiji Studios Ease Cotton Pants, $155 (modaoperandi.com)
- Heaven Mayhem Esme Sunglasses, $170 (shopbop.com)
Monochromatic black
For this all black ensemble, think modern day Elle Macpherson. Her 1990 shoot in St. Vincent, captured by Robert Huntzinger, is a total standout. Today’s interpretation of the style has a bit more coverage and swaps the pink and silver arm bands for gold bangles. Several images from Camille Kostek’s 2020 gallery in the Dominican Republic also set a similar tone.