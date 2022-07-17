Manju Bangalore Makes Her Debut at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show

Physicist, writer, actor, founder of two non-profits, Miss World California 2019 and now SI Swim runway model, Manju puts her heart and soul into everything she does.

Manju Bangalore walks the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

The 24-year-old model and first generation Indian-American took the catwalk at Swim Week during the Sports Illustrated Fashion Show in Miami sporting suits from Acacia, Patbo, and Analina.

This annual swimwear event showcases designers, upcoming collections, and swimwear trends from all over the globe. It's become a celebrity and influencer magnet, drawing an international crowd of fashionistas year-after-year.

Bangalore earned the gaze of onlookers from the moment she made her grand entrance to her last step off of the stage.

SI Swim Search is the annual casting call which provides opportunities for both aspiring and established models to meet with the SI Swimsuit team in the hopes of being featured in the next edition of the iconic issue.

This year, applicants for Swim Search were selected through not just one but two open virtual castings. The first group of 2022 Swim Search finalists were selected exclusively through the SI Swimsuit app and a second round of submissions were hosted via TikTok. The first group of finalists also participated in photo shoot prior to heading to Miami Swim Week for the 2022 Swimsuit Issue.

