Watch This Fierce Video of Olivia Dunne’s Gymnastics Floor Routine
Ananya Panchal
Olivia Dunne is just over a week away from commencement and really soaking in her final moments as an LSU Tiger. The gymnast, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, just made program history with her team as they won the university’s first NCAA women’s gymanstics championship last month.
The 21-year-old, who is dating pro baseball player Paul Skenes, was honored with the Coaches Award for her punctuality and dedication to the sport this season. On Monday, May 6, the team’s official Instagram account shared a stunning, fierce pic of the New Jersey native wearing her signature sleeveless sparkly purple-and-black leotard.
The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, who traveled to Puerto Rico for last year’s feature and Portugal for her most recent photo shoot, rocked a full face of competition glam and her blonde locks were tossed up with some fun ribbon accessories.
“The ultimate team player,” read the caption. “@livvydunne received the first annual Coaches Award for always being prepared at any moment and delivering when her team needed it!”
The carousel also featured a super impressive video montage of clips from Dunne’s fabulous, skilled floor routine this year. She showed off her flexibility, muscles and happy attitude, smiling with each move and beaming with joy when she stuck each of her landings. The clip was set to an upbeat and dramatic audio, and was also shared on X (formerly Twitter).
The social media sensation, who has racked up a following of 5.1 million on Instagram and 8 million onTikTok, recently announced a new NIL contract. She has partnered with Passes, a platform that allows creators to monetize their content through subscriptions and livestreams.