Olivia Dunne Launches New Subscription Platform to Share BTS Content
Ananya Panchal
Olivia Dunne is hot off the heels of her NCAA women’s gymnastics championship win—the first in LSU program history—and she’s stepping further into her influencer era. The athlete, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, has been building her own personal brand on social media for years. From recreating trending dances and lip-syncing to viral audios, to taking fans behind the scenes of modeling gigs and sharing the ins and outs of being a college gymnast, Dunne has amassed a following of 5.1 million on Instagram and 8 million on TikTok.
Now, the New Jersey native is taking her content creation up a notch and launching an account on Passes, a platform that allows public figures to monetize their content through subscriptions and livestreams. Dunne recently signed an NIL contract with the brand.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to connect with my fans and show them parts of my life they haven’t seen on other social media platforms,” she said in a press release. “I can’t wait to share behind the scenes livestreams and an inside look into my life as a collegiate gymnast. I hope that this empowers other female and NIL athletes to become Passes creators so they can continue to connect with their fans and be entrepreneurial as athletes.”
The Livvy Fund creator announced the exciting new venture with a stunning Instagram post, of course. She showed off her glowy skin, natural freckles and gorgeous blonde locks as she snapped a duo of selfies in her room, wearing a ribbed blue scoop neck tank top.
“the wait is over… link in bio to my Passes account for more of me and bts of my life!” the 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie captioned the post.
Dunne’s Passes account offers a five different paid membership tiers, ranging from $15 to $300 a month.
The $20/month “Gymnast” option includes sport-related skills, tutorial and tips. Meanwhile, the most expensive tier gives subscribers access to “all wall content,” free priority chatting, the “most exclusive” content, weekly DMs, the option to request custom content and free livestream access.
“College athletes have some of the most engaged superfans,” Passes CEO Lucy Guo explained of the partnership. “Livvy is a powerful example of female entrepreneurship in the evolving NIL landscape and this partnership aims to help close the wage gap for female athletes while empowering them to build their own brands.”