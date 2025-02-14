Here’s Who Gets Engaged on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 8—Plus the Shocking Moment That Almost Ends One Couple
One of the best dating reality shows on TV is back with a new season, and yes, of course, we’re talking about Love Is Blind. The long-running Netflix show, which was just renewed for two additional seasons, has returned with its eighth installment on the fifth anniversary of the series premiere. Five years later, we’ve seen many engagements, countless fights and multiple couples who, against all odds, have stayed together.
The series, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, is the ultimate dating experience as singles date—and get engaged—without ever seeing each other. With Love Is Blind Season 8, we meet a new batch of romantics looking to find the one. And, by the end of the sixth episode, five couples take that next big step in their relationship. Headed for the altar, they must next live together to see if their compatibility still exists in the real world.
The first six episodes of Love Is Blind Season 8 are available to stream on Netflix. Here’s who gets engaged—and one couple who almost breaks up after a shocking revelation is made.
Ben and Sara
Like many of the couples this season, Ben and Sara are quick to hit it off from the pods. They’re one of the first couples to get engaged after realizing their connection is too strong to ignore. That said, Sara does have some doubts after she brings up the topic of politics. Particularly, she explains how passionate she is about human rights movements like Black Lives Matter, and Ben is lukewarm on the subject. He claims he doesn’t know enough about it to have an opinion.
This irks Sara, but after thinking more about it, she figures she can educate Ben on the subjects that matter most to her. They are very happy to meet each other in real life and are continuing on with the experiment together.
Daniel and Taylor
It doesn’t take long for Daniel and Taylor to recognize their similarities and common interests in the pods. Feeling like they have the same values and could really make it work in the real world, Daniel pops the question. But when they meet in real life, that’s when everything changes. And it might just end their relationship. Taylor is so happy to be engaged, but after seeing what Daniel looks like, she’s concerned. In a shocking moment, she reveals that she’s convinced she’s seen him before.
At the end of the first batch of episodes, Taylor confronts Daniel, believing he previously followed her on Instagram. All of her interests are easy to find on her Instagram page, so she expresses concern that he found her online and pretended to like the same things as her. Daniel denies following her on Instagram and things are… okay for now. We’ll see how their relationship progresses in the next episodes, but it doesn’t seem good.
David and Lauren
David and Lauren are two of the many contestants this season who find themselves in a love triangle. Though David goes back and forth between Lauren and Molly, he ultimately decides Lauren is the one for him and he pops the question. David, who works in the medical aesthetics industry, describes himself as shallow early on and it’s clear he prioritizes looks in a relationship. It’s a definite red flag, but we’re about to find out if love can really be blind for him.
David and Lauren meet in real life after getting engaged in the pods and the vibes seem just a little bit off. Maybe they’re just nervous.
Devin and Virginia
Devin and Virginia are also caught in a love triangle in Love Is Blind Season 8. Devin has connections with both Virginia and Brittany, but ultimately, he can’t deny Virginia. And Brittany even sweetly gives her blessings to the couple, having formed a friendship with Virginia in the women’s house. The pair get engaged and seem very happy when meeting each other in real life. Let’s see what happens when they live together.
Joey and Monica
Joey and Monica are the first couple to get engaged this season, and it’s evident they’re head over heels. When meeting in real life, they can’t stop giggling and complimenting each other. They’re my definite favorites after the first batch of episodes, but anything could change. So far, they seem like the least problematic couple—but the previews for the rest of the season prove they won’t totally avoid drama.
More episodes of Love Is Blind Season 8 drop on Netflix next Friday, Feb. 21.