Meet the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 8 Main Cast and Follow Them on Instagram
As a treat for reality TV fans, the eighth season of Love Is Blind has arrived just in time for Valentine’s Day. The beloved, long-running show, which premiered exactly five years ago, is the ultimate dating experiment. Having trouble finding true love that will last in the real world, contestants date within the confinement of their pods and get engaged sight unseen, posing the question, is love blind? Throughout the years, we’ve gotten to know hopeless romantics, ruthless players and everything in between as cast members fall in love and, a lot of times, get their hearts broken.
But it’s not all heartbreak. Love Is Blind has spawned 10 couples who are still together today that fans love to root for. Fingers crossed we can add to that number with the eighth season, which just released its first six episodes today. New episodes will be released in batches every Friday, with the finale scheduled for March 7.
As you begin your reality TV binge, get to know the contestants a little better right here. Though more cast members enter the experiment, we’re highlighting the ones who have the most screen time and may (or may not get engaged). No spoilers!
Alex
- Age: 29
- Job: Commercial Real Estate Broker
- Instagram: @iamalexbrown
- TikTok: @iamalexbrown
About: “Alex may know how to ride a unicycle, though after some time in the pods, he’s hoping to pedal a bicycle built for two. But that’s not his only special skill — this former high school music teacher plays the guitar, piano, bass, drums, violin, clarinet, and more. Ideally, Alex's partner won't mind a bit of noise since he’s got plenty of instruments to practice and he’s also been known to snore. ‘I can’t help it,’ he says. ‘So please forgive me.’ If he meets an adventurous and slightly nerdy woman who can overlook that potentially aggravating habit, he’ll have no problem putting his dating days to bed.”
Ben
- Age: 28
- Job: Developer
- Instagram: @benmezzenga
- TikTok: @benmezzenga
About: “Ben’s competitive nature serves him well in his intramural kickball league, but he’s yet to bring home a championship title in the game of love. A team player on and off the field, Ben says he can always sense when someone’s feeling left out. ‘I have kind of a sixth sense for that and love to just bring people in and make them feel included,’ he says. If Ben meets a woman who can match his energy and lead with vulnerability in the pods, he won’t hesitate to draft her as a partner in life. And, if she has a competitive streak of her own and complements his outgoing and playful personality, then it just might be a win-win.”
Brittany
- Age: 35
- Job: Partnership Executive
- Instagram: @CoachBDot
- TikTok: @coach_bdot
About: “Sports lover Brittany says her openness to new experiences prompted her to make the big move to Minneapolis. Ideally, she’d like to match with someone who’s just as curious and game to swing for the fences. 'I'm looking for a very confident man,' she says. 'I want them to kind of have their own little thing and be able to teach me some things.' If that includes how to be on time, all the better, as she admits she struggles with punctuality. But as a successful businesswoman who’s worked with the NBA, NFL, and MLB, in addition to playing and coaching Division I college basketball, she’s clearly a pro who has mastered quite a few things on her own.”
Daniel
- Age: 30
- Job: Sales Account Executive
- Instagram: @danielhastings_
- TikTok: @danielhastings_
About: “This former Gerber baby model is all grown up and ready to find a partner he can go gaga over. With his parents’ long-lasting marriage as an inspiration for his own future love story, Daniel is intent on building a family with a woman who appreciates his sensitive side. He’s hoping that she’ll love him — and his tendency to put his foot in his mouth — unconditionally. Though he doesn’t always think before he speaks, which he’s worried might get him in trouble in the pods, his openness and willingness to ask for help are the qualities Daniel’s most proud of developing.”
David
- Age: 33
- Job: Medical Device Sales
- Instagram: @davidbettenburg
About: “Working in the medical aesthetics industry, Dave is used to concentrating on people’s looks, but his biggest turn-off is superficiality. That, and too much Botox. Now, he’s eager to approach dating in a totally new way and prioritize shared interests and values over physical appearance. Though he sometimes struggles to express his feelings, Dave is prepared to get real with a partner who shares his social stamina, but has a different enough personality to keep him curious. If he finds a woman who can deck the halls with all 40 of his cousins every Christmas Eve, she might just be the one. But anyone who wins Dave’s heart must first get the stamp of approval from the two most important people in his life: his dad and sister.”
Devin
- Age: 29
- Job: Youth Director/Coach
- Instagram: @devbuck3
- TikTok: @devbuck03
About: “Sneakerhead Devin built his own basketball training business and mentoring program to help kids reach their goals. When he’s not on the court as a high school coach, he opts to forgo the bar scene to stay in and cook up delicious dishes. Devin is hoping this experiment will help him accomplish one of his own greatest ambitions: meeting a woman who supports him from the sidelines during big games and in the kitchen every night as his sous chef. ‘I would love to just be at home listening to music, partying and dancing,’ he says. “And then cooking together before enjoying a meal.’”
Joey
- Age: 35
- Job: Physician Associate
- Instagram: @joeykid34
- TikTok: @joey_exotic
About: “Always a groomsman, but never the groom, Joey was in 11 weddings last year. Ideally, he will find someone who’s handy with a needle and thread since he ripped his pants on the dance floor at six of those 11 weddings. Joey is entering the pods in hopes that it will finally be his turn to say ‘I do.’ If he forms a relationship with someone who is empathetic and family-oriented, then Joey won’t have any problems making compromises. ‘Everyone’s got healthy boundaries, so as long as we discuss and don’t cross them, there wouldn’t be anything I can’t sacrifice,’ he says. But there is one thing Joey won’t tolerate from a partner. ‘If they give me a wet willy, I’m not going to be happy,’ he shares. ‘That is my pet peeve, and everybody knows it.’”
Lauren
- Age: 31
- Job: Educational Sales
- Instagram: @laurenmariaobrien
- TikTok: @laurenmariaobrien
About: “Coming from a big Irish Catholic family with 80 first cousins, Lauren has always wanted to start one of her own. But her recent relationships never seem to make it past the six-to-nine-month mark, leaving her eager to find a connection to last a lifetime. As a former teacher, Lauren is primed to be a star student in the pods. ‘I ask a lot of questions and really like to get to know people,’ she says. But she tends to be an overthinker and processor, which could get in the way of her decision-making. ‘I just like to know what’s going on and how people are feeling, which can be a little bit too much sometimes, she says. However, if any of her suitors are too invested in their personal appearance — or hers for that matter — then the choice to move on will be simple. ‘It just comes off very arrogant, and I can pick up on that.’”
Madison
About: “Madison’s most consistent relationship has been with her beloved French bulldog, Henri, — and, yes, he has his own Instagram account. But now this artist is looking to fill in the blank canvas of her love life with a guy who matches her ‘goofy girl’ energy — bonus points if he can roll up his sleeves and join her in the studio. And, if that’s not exactly his speed, then there’s always room on the back of her motorcycle. But don’t expect Madison to fall for just anyone in the pods, as she’s proud of ‘never settling for anything less’ than she deserves, which includes men with ‘long fingernails and mommy issues who cheat and don’t like spicy foods.’ If you can’t always reach her, don’t take it personally. ‘I’m really bad at texting,’ Madison says. ‘Sometimes my friends are like, did you pass away? Because I haven’t heard from you in two weeks.’”
Mason
- Age: 33
- Job: Cinematographer
- Instagram: @masonhoracek
- TikTok: @masonhoracek
About: “Mason is used to relying on his visual instincts as a cinematographer, but now he’s coming out from behind the camera to switch things up for love. His biggest accomplishment is making a living in a creative career he loves, and he’s looking for that same passion and drive in a potential partner. A skater girl would be particularly rad, as Mason shreds whenever he gets the chance, even sneaking in skating sessions before work. In fact, he’s so committed to the sport that he once went through an entire workday with a broken foot. While he may be tough on the ramp, Mason says his friends and family would beg to differ, lovingly describing him as a ‘big softie.’”
Meg
- Age: 31
- Job: Oncology Nurse
- Instagram: @meggofueggo
- TikTok: @meggofueggo
About: “Put free-spirited Meg in a box and you’ll miss out on all she has to offer. As an oncology nurse, work comes first, but she’s also a self-described goof who can be a ‘little bit air-headed’ from time to time. ‘I miss my exit nearly every day when I drive to work, and [I tend to] lose my phone or just forget to plug it in,’ she says. With a demanding career, dating has been nearly impossible, but after two years of the single life, Meg is making finding love a priority. In the pods, she’s willing to go deep, but if her energy isn’t reciprocated, then it’s on to the next one. ‘My biggest ick is somebody who doesn’t ask questions back,’ she says. But if he values humor and heart in equal measure (and doesn’t mind taking charge in the kitchen), then Meg is ready to take a leap of faith.”
Molly
- Age: 30
- Job: Executive Assistant
- Instagram: @mollyrosemullaney
- TikTok: @mollyrosemullaney
About: “Self-made Molly is proud of purchasing a home all on her own where she plans to spend Christmases to come with her forever person. Eager to share her tree-decorating traditions, she brought a special ornament into the pods in hopes of gifting it to her future husband. A go-getter from an early age, the former Minnesota Timberwolves cheerleader paid for a portion of her college tuition with funds won from lip sync battles she competed in throughout her childhood. Now, Molly is in the market for a hype man who will back all her scene-stealing performances in her day-to-day life. ‘If I’m out on the dance floor, they have to be cheering me on in the corner, or out there dancing with me,’ she says. Boys who are embarrassed easily, please exit stage left.”
Monica
- Age: 28
- Job: Digital Marketing
- Instagram: @the.monicadanus
- TikTok: @the.monicadanus
About: “Family-oriented Monica is searching for a guy to join her tribe. ‘I want my partner to feel like another family member,’ she says. ‘I am my most authentic self with my mom, dad, and sister, so finding someone who adds to that dynamic is more than I could ask for.’ Monica says her loved ones would describe her as ‘secretly really weird,’ so anyone who makes it past the pods must accept her tendency to talk to herself and not violate her list of extremely specific icks. ‘Shoes are an ick to me,’ she says. ‘If you have dirty New Balances that are bright blue, I’m sorry, but we got to work on it.’ After deleting her dating apps, Monica hopes the pods will work their magic and help her land a guy who loves her — and the experimental recipes she whips up in the kitchen.”
Sara
- Age: 29
- Job: Oncology Nurse
- Instagram: @saracarton_
About: “Sara once typed the entire alphabet in three and a half seconds, but she’s still figuring out the ABC’s of love. After a year of being single, this oncology nurse is searching for a goal-oriented guy who looks on the sunny side of life — and if he happens to laugh at her jokes from time to time, that wouldn’t hurt either. The ‘small town vibe’ of Minneapolis hasn't exactly helped Sara’s hunt for a life partner because it feels like everyone already knows (or has dated) everyone else. Genuine connections with guys who don’t need fixing are paramount, as she spends plenty of time taking care of others at her day job. When she’s off duty, Sara spends her time playing Call of Duty, so her future husband better level up his skills before their wedding day.”
Taylor
- Age: 32
- Job: Colonoscopy Nurse
- Instagram: @t.haags
About: “Attention, Lindsay Lohan: Taylor is ready to star in her own Christmas rom-com. ‘The thing I’m most excited to do with my partner is decorating our Christmas tree together,’ she says. ‘I could cry just thinking about it.’ Finding a ‘genuine, loyal, caring, adventurous, and funny’ man in the pods would be the biggest gift Taylor could receive. ‘If you can make me laugh, the rest is history,’ she adds. And, for the record, reindeer hooves are the only ones she wants to see, as guys who wear flip-flops are a major turn-off. After losing herself in past relationships, Taylor feels like she’s ready to ‘love fearlessly and wholeheartedly’ once again — and hopefully her future husband won’t mind her caroling all year round. ‘I sing a lot of sentences for no reason,’ she says. ‘So that might get annoying.’”
Virginia
- Age: 34
- Job: Healthcare Recruiter
- Instagram: @theevirginiamiller
About: “Adventurous Virginia is the type to enter a marathon on a whim, but she hasn’t found the right guy to meet her at the finish line. In past situationships, this doctor’s big heart has led her astray, but now she’s done pouring into others if they aren’t filling her cup first. ‘Still showing up and wanting love is my hugest accomplishment because it’s really easy to become jaded,’ she says. A patient and faith-driven guy who ‘wants to go the long haul’ will immediately attract her attention. But if ‘really arrogant and self-centered men’ are waiting on the other side of the pods, then this former cheerleader won’t hesitate to show them the D-O-O-R.”
It’s evident based on the first six episodes that this is going to be another rollercoaster of an installment. Stay tuned to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for more coverage of Love Is Blind Season 8.