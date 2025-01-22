‘Love Is Blind’ Renewed for More Seasons Ahead of Netflix Show’s Return in February
Love Is Blind has been a smash hit for Netflix since premiering in February 2020. Following hopeful singles looking to fall in love and make the ultimate commitment without ever actually seeing one another, the dating reality series has been going on for seven seasons—and counting—and has spawned multiple international spinoffs. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the experimental show asks the tough question: Is love really blind?
We’ve seen many couples make it to the altar—with some going through with the marriage and others backing out at the last minute—and several pairings are still together today. Ahead of the show’s return for its eighth season this February, Netflix shared exciting news today. Love Is Blind has officially been renewed for two additional seasons, meaning as of now, it’ll go through at least 10 seasons. This will make it the streamer’s longest-running show to date.
Along with the renewal announcement, Netflix also shared a fun five-year anniversary video, looking back at the show’s most memorable moments.
With so much drama and unexpected moments each season, it shouldn’t be surprising that renewing Love Is Blind for additional seasons would be a no-brainer. The seventh season, which debuted on the platform in October 2024, saw 1.1 billion minutes watched in less than a week, according to the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 report. That installment ended with two couples, Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans and Ashley Adionser and Tyler Frances, getting married—though one just recently split.
On Tuesday, Adionser announced that she and Frances have gone their separate ways. “While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage,” she shared.
Love Is Blind Season 8 debuts on Friday, Feb. 14, consisting of 12 one-hour episodes. The first six episodes will drop at once, followed by the next three on Feb. 21, the next two on Feb. 28 and the finale on March 7.
“The hit reality series is back for an eighth season, following a new set of singles from Minnesota — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen,” the official Season 8 synopsis reads. “This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.”