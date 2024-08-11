Winnie Harlow Gives Goddess Energy in Golden Two-Piece Swimsuit
Winnie Harlow has been soaking up the sun in Jamaica lately, and luckily for her 10 million Instagram followers, she’s sharing plenty of content along the way. Not only has the 30-year-old SI Swimsuit legend documented a fun afternoon of swimming in a yellow bikini, Harlow has also shared pics of herself in an adorable crochet two-piece while out on a boat.
The Canadian model’s new carousel on Friday, Aug. 9 featured Harlow in another set of swimwear: this time a gold and silver patterned bikini, which she expertly accessorized with a coordinating puka shell necklace. In the cover snap, Harlow sprawled out on a few rocks peeking out of the water as she threw her head back and struck a pose for the camera. She then showed off the cheeky backside of her swimsuit and adjusted her hair in a brief video clip before playfully tossing water toward the camera.
Harlow’s post also featured a close-up of her impeccable face card, local cuisine and her adventures along the water.
“I’ll be down by the river 💛💚🖤,” the two-time SI Swimsuit star captioned her post.
“This looks fun,” a fan commented. “Enjoy yourself!”
“Winnie, the pressure you’re applying should be studied,” another person gushed. “Them ya badddddddd 🔥🔥.”
In addition to her modeling work, Harlow is the founder of Cay Skin, a suncare brand she launched in 2022. We can only assume the brand’s best-selling sunscreen products are integral to her skincare routine during her Caribbean travels.