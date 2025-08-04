Winnie Harlow’s String Bikini Look Just Redefined Boat Day Style
Winnie Harlow’s boat ride in Ibiza looks serene on the teal Mediterranean waters, and also provided a stunning backdrop for the model to take some equally stunning snapshots.
In the post—which features 20 slides from her day in the sun—the model posed on the boat’s railing, snuggled with her man, Milwaukee Bucks guard Kyle Kuzma, and even held up a lobster towards the camera.
However, what stole the show for us was her ’fit, which consisted of a tan triangle string bikini with contrasting black straps. She elevated her ensemble with a luxurious tennis bracelet (to match her glamorous engagement ring) and a duo of headscarves—one printed and another a solid black.
View Harlow’s post here.
“You’re so iconic ✨🤍,” a fan commented.
“She is ethereal ✨,” another user penned.
“Mesmerizingly beautiful ❤️,” one commenter wrote.
“A work of art,” a user complimented.
Perhaps one of the reasons why we love this post so much is because it’s giving us major flashbacks to Harlow’s SI Swimsuit debut—where, coincidentally, she posed on a boat in Great Exuma.
Photographed by Laretta Houston in 2019, the model gushed over her shoot with the SI Swimsuit team and shared an image from shoot day (wearing an IZTALI string suit) on Instagram.
“Everything about my [SI Swimsuit] shoot was #blackgirlmagic💫,” the model penned in the post’s caption along with an image from the debut shoot. “From being able to wear my natural hair curls and working with a black female photographer for the first time. I felt on top of the world!”
Additionally, her rookie shoot made history, as she became the first model ever with vitiligo to appear in the magazine. The historic moment would open doors, as Finnish model and Swim Search finalist Lotta Hintsa posed for a photo shoot with SI Swimsuit in 2022.
“I know in my heart that I will not [be] the last model with vitiligo to be featured,” Harlow told PEOPLE at the time of her rookie shoot. “We need to make sure that all bodies are celebrated and shown in a positive way, no matter what shape, condition, or color it may be.”
Five years after her shoot in Great Exuma, Harlow was deemed an SI Swimsuit Legend, where her legacy with the brand was celebrated with a photoshoot in Hollywood, Fla., for the magazine’s 60th anniversary issue.